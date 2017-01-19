Bomb Eats: Sessanta Italian Restaurant at 60 Thompson Street

Need a new delicious restaurant to add to your roster when you’re in NYC? Look no further than Sessanta, located at 60 Thompson street.
FBD Creative Director Kelley and I popped by the Italian eatery last night and sampled several items from the menu, including their crispy brussels sprouts, grilled octopus, burrata, baby gem salad, grilled salmon, fazzoleti pasta with lamb, eggplant parmesan, and prime hangar steak (check the menu here).
The food was BOMB. Bomb. Bomb. The pasta was definitely popping, along with the burrata. Go for the Buttermilk Panna Cotta for dessert.
In addition to the food, the restaurant is beautiful.
Visit their website here to see more of their menu and to make a reservation.
Tell them Fashion Bomb Daily sent you!
Images: Marta McAdams

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

