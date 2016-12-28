Bomb Blogger: Nia Alleyne of Let’s Wear Black

Christmas is officially over and the holiday stupor has commenced. Countless employees have taken time off from work to enjoy their families, cross country travel is at an all-time high and 2017 is slowly creeping up behind us like a rent deadline.

Although this calls for a period of personal reflection and meditation, let’s get into our final Bomb Blogger feature of the year: Nia Alleyne of Let’s Wear Black.

nia-alleyne-lets-wear-black-1

nia-alleyne-lets-wear-black-8

nia-alleyne-lets-wear-black-7

Processed with VSCO with c1 preset

In Nia’s official introduction to the world, the chic fashionista writes, “I originally started Let’s Wear Black because I wanted to be like the many fashion bloggers who I looked to for outfit inspiration. However, following instead of leading is not part of my Leo blood. I want Let’s Wear Black to be more than just another fashion blog for daily outfit inspiration. I want it to be a daily dosage of education, awareness, and motivation… in and outside of the closet. That being said, I hope this site not only inspires your closet but also makes you laugh and encourages you to wear what makes you feel best.” Yes! Preach, girl!

nia-alleyne-lets-wear-black-4

nia-alleyne-lets-wear-black-2

nia-alleyne-lets-wear-black-10

nia-alleyne-lets-wear-black-5

This Parisian bombshell possesses a feminine style that incorporates classic silhouettes and flirty accents. Nia’s wardrobe embodies the true essence of ladylike wonder while also giving a soft nod to the industry’s hottest trends. Eclectic baroque prints, fanciful florals, dainty maxi dresses and the occasional two-piece set are fixtures within this fashionista’s wardrobe; yet, (in case you were wondering) the color black is also an undisputed fave. Gorgeous, isn’t she?

nia-alleyne-lets-wear-black-6

nia-alleyne-lets-wear-black-11

nia-alleyne-lets-wear-black-12

nia-alleyne-lets-wear-black-9

Slay on, hun!

Want to know more about Nia Alleyne of Let’s Wear Black? Well, feel free to visit her official site here or follow her on the ‘Gram @_LetsWearBlack. If you’re a style maven who enjoys simplicity and constant doses of sartorial sophistication, you’ve got to check her out!

What do you think of today’s feature?

Signing Out – Esmesha

Esmesha Campbell

Esmesha Campbell is a staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

Bomb Blogger- Carol Regina of Regina LondonBomb Blogger: Carol Regina of Regina London Bomb Blogger- Jessica of Not Jess FashionBomb Blogger: Jessica of Not Jess Fashion bomb-blogger-tosha-eason-bambis-armoire-fbd2Bomb Blogger: Tosha Eason of Bambi’s Armoire Bomb Blogger- Ms. Sole of Love Life PearlsBomb Blogger: Ms. Sole of Love Life Pearls mirian-njoh-love-mirian-6Bomb Blogger: Mirian Njoh of Love, Mirian
YARPP

  • Instagram

    • Shares