Bloomingdales Bandit Jason Gilbertie Causes $100,000 Worth of Damage in Rage Spree

Forget a shopping spree! Connecticut based Jason Gilbertie went on a rage spree at a Newark Bloomingdales, turning over tables and knocking over perfumes, racking up over $100,000 worth of damage:

According to ABC News, ” A Norwalk man was arrested for allegedly trashing the Bloomingdale’s cosmetics department at the brand new SoNo Collection Monday night. Jason Gilbertie is charged with assault, criminal mischief, interfering with an officer and breach of peace. When officers arrived, they say they found the cosmetics department a mess, with glass display cases broken and merchandise knocked over. The incident was so loud, some customers mistook it for gunfire and hid. Officials say there was no indication Gilbertie had a gun. According to the police report, the store estimates about $100,000 worth of damage. Police say the incident began when Gilbertie punched a random shopper unprovoked, and then walked into Bloomingdale’s and started toppling display cases. When a security guard tried to stop him, Gilbertie allegedly got violent and punched the guard in the face. Once police arrived, Gilbertie was arrested after a brief struggle. Police are calling it an isolated incident and say shoppers have nothing to be concerned about. Gilbertie was arraigned Tuesday where his bond was set at $50,000. A judge ordered him to stay away from the mall if he gets out.”

This is one of the craziest fits of rage we’ve seen in a long time.

Credit: ABC News/Saul Medina