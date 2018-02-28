Black History Fashion Trend: Women’s Oversized Looks

Before Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and other faddish celebrities sported the baggy/oversized looks, female rappers and R&B singers like MC Lyte, TLC, Xscape, and Aaliyah had already stylish staked their claim in this fashion trend. When MC Lyte first hit the rap scene in the late 80’s with her frank lyrics and audacious attitude, she quickly proved that she could roll with the male emcees when it came to spewing lyrics and fashion.

MC Lyte was known for making shoulder pads, a jogger suit, or some loose fitting pants work. Her relaxed style of dress opened up a new fashion lane for some of her young female successors.

The early 90’s girl group TLC were all about the oversize look. Their liberated style choices played a crucial role in kicking off the 90’s fashion that is still prevalent today.

Shortly after TLC’s debut came another popular girl group donning the oversize look; Xscape. In the beginning of their career, these ladies kept it all the way street with their sporty looks. They personified cool in a feminine way and had girls all around the nation just kickin’ it in their baggy gear.

Taking a note from the style books of her R&B predecessors, Aaliyah took the oversize trend and made it her own. She cleverly mixed sexy with tomboy chic, and has been dubbed by many as the poster girl for 90’s fashion.

Are you a fan of the oversize trend? What other fashion trends can you think of that were started by our culture?