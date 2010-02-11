Black History Fashion Trend : Kanye West Shutter Shades

Whatever you thoughts on Kanye West, it’s hard to ignore the contributions he has made to fashion. Aside from launching Louis Vuitton sneakers and Nike Air Yeezy’s, he started a relatively short lived, yet undeniable trend: Shutter Shades.



The visibility impairing, seemingly impractical sunnies were the highlight of Ye’s 2008 Glow in the Dark tour, and created a literal fury with absolutely everyone rocking the shades in a rainbow of colors:



Of course Kanye didn’t create this look in a vacuum, and was undoubtedly influenced by Sho’Nuff, the Sho’Gun of Harlem from the 1985 cult flick The Last Dragon:

No matter his inspiration, it was Kanye who made the look mainstream and ridiculously popular, if only for a 6 month time span.

Did you own a pair of shutter shades?

Check out these videos to reminisce:



Sho’nuff from the Last Dragon



Kanye West, Stronger