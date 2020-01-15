Black Girl Magic: Lori Harvey, Jordyn Woods, Ryan Destiny, Normani and More Bask in Burberry, Myra Swim, and Chanel Bikinis in Jamaica

Lori Harvey’s 23rd birthday celebration has us all looking at flights and picking out bathing suits. It’s safe to say Lori and her girls made all heads turn while prancing through Jamaica. She was accompanied by socialite Jordyn Woods, recording artist Normani, actress and song writer Ryan Destiny, and social media star Taina Williams to name a few.

Splurging in Christian Dior, Lori rocked a 2 piece black bikini with “C” and “D” gold embellishments along the straps of the bra top.

The bottom simply had a gold “D” for Dior on the left strap of the bikini bottom.

She also wore a brown Louis Vuitton, logo printed, triangle bikini top with matching bottoms. Accessorized with a cowboy hat, Lori made sure we felt the “Hot Girl Summer” vibes even in January.

Friends Taina Williams and Jordyn Woods also wore brown 2 piece bathing suits during their time in Jamaica.

Jordyn rocked Myra Swim’s chocolate colored “West” halter top and “Stevie” bottoms which created a beautiful contrast against her skin tone.

Continuing with the earth tone colors, Jordyn Woods again wore Myra Swim. This time wearing their “Diego” top and “Kahlo” thong bottoms.

Ryan Destiny’s white bandeau top is also from Myra Swim.

As well as this white, knotted crop top pictured below.

Normani’s white ensemble was by Chanel and appears to be a re-purposed tank top paired with matching shorts.

In addition to the brown and white color scheme, both Jordyn Woods and Tiana Williams served in colorful one piece animal print bathing suits from Matte Collection.

And slaying at a steal at that!

Lori and Future weren’t the only couple boo’d up in Jamaica over the weekend. Tiana Williams, friend of Lori Harvey and rapper G Herbo wore matching Burberry swimwear.

Her Instagram caption reads, “Only time we wear Burberry to swim.”

An activity that comes with a nice price tag for these ladies!

These ladies are living their best lives and are looking fabulous doing it! What do you think about these hot swim wear looks?