We can always count on Blac Chyna to spice up some Fashion Nova looks. She posed on a mountain top rocking their curve-hugging Frisky Feline jumpsuit. Of course, she added her own flair with a Chanel bag and Balenciaga trainer sneakers.

The $25 jumpsuit is available in black, charcoal, and olive. Blac Chyna kept it simple and opted for the black option.

This jumpsuit is a comfy choice for your on-the-go look. Get yours for a steal, here!

Are you feeling this look?