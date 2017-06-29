Birkenstock Showcased Their SS18 Collection in Paris At Their Very First Fashion Show Ever

The German brand widely known for it’s comfort has reached a new route of comfy, as Birkenstock recently launched their very first fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

The show took place on June 24th in a tent shaped space called Orangerie Ephémère in the city’s Tuileries Gardens, the label showed out their newest footwear for their Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

They introduced 40 new shoe designs: “perforated footbed, rubberized leather, clip closures, subtle logo application, a super-grip sole, embellishments with all-over rivets, and new metallics,” as mentioned on their website.

Birkenstock themed their show in botanical garden vibes with greenery surrounding the runway.

The looks blended well too, as they used Rihanna’s stylist, Mel Ottenberg to incorporate with their minimalist vision by styling models in business casual looks that consisted of patent leather jumpsuits, cotton tops, ruffle trousers, snakeskin belts and detailed bags, and more.

Check out more looks from the collection below:

Thoughts on Birkenstock’s first fashion show?

Images courtesy of Birkenstock