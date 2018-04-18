Beyonce’s Coachella / Beychella Back Up Dancers Wear Egyptian Royalty King Tut Body Suits from Black Milk Clothing

If you’re anything like my friends, you’re already planning to dress up at a Beyonce Beychella backup dancer for Halloween! Lucky you! In our Instagram searching, we stumbled across Black Milk Clothing, the creators of the King Tut inspired bodysuits Bey’s dancers wore in the opening sequence of her two hour long performance.



While the exactly one legged design doesn’t seem to be available, you can get a more subdued swimsuit or reef suit with the Egyptian Royalty print.





Expect to shell out $90-$100 to get the look.

Would you rock it?

If so, get yours here.

What do you think?