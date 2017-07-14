The Carter twins said ‘Hello World‘ today on Instagram! Rumi and Sir Carter turned one month old today, and as a present, mom Beyonce has released their first picture:
For the occasion, Queen Carter was styled by Zerina Akers in a frilly printed coat by Palomo Spain, a designer known for his androgynous looks.
Perhaps he was chosen as a nod to the twins, as his style marries both feminine and masculine (if you take a look at Palomo’s Instagram @PalomoSpain, you will see that many of his gowns are modeled by men).
At any rate, get into those precious faces!
Best wishes and continued blessings to the Carter family!
What do you think?
Beyonce Wears Floral Ruffled Jacket by Palomo Spain to Debut Twins Rumi and Sir Carter
