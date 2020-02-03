Beyonce Wears Balmain Spring 2020 Green Suit to the Superbowl + Jay Z in Gucci and Blue Ivy in Balmain Kids Boots

Beyonce blessed the Superbowl in a green Balmain Spring 2020 suit, styled by Zerina Akers:
She accessorized with Messika Jewelry, white sunglasses, and Le Silla white pumps.
Beauty notes included hair coiffed by Neal Farinah and Makeup by Rokael Beauty:
Gorgeous!
Of course Mrs. Carter had her fashionable fam by her side, including Jay Z in a Gucci jacket and daughter Blue Ivy in $517 Balmain boots:
Who do y’all think Blue was texting?
At any rate, get the whole family look below:
What say you?
Images: IG/Balmain