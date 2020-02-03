Beyonce Wears Balmain Spring 2020 Green Suit to the Superbowl + Jay Z in Gucci and Blue Ivy in Balmain Kids Boots

Beyonce blessed the Superbowl in a green Balmain Spring 2020 suit, styled by Zerina Akers:

She accessorized with Messika Jewelry, white sunglasses, and Le Silla white pumps.

Beauty notes included hair coiffed by Neal Farinah and Makeup by Rokael Beauty:

Gorgeous!

Of course Mrs. Carter had her fashionable fam by her side, including Jay Z in a Gucci jacket and daughter Blue Ivy in $517 Balmain boots:

Who do y’all think Blue was texting?

At any rate, get the whole family look below:

What say you?

Want to Advertise with Fashion Bomb Daily?

Email thefashionbomb@gmail.com for rates.

Images: IG/Balmain

Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like