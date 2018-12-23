Beyonce Wears African Designers Rich Mnisi, Mmuso Maxwell, Tongoro, Peulh Vagabond, and more for the Mandela 100

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

This week Beyoncé showed some love to all the African designers that kept her ‘feeling fresh’ during her trip to South Africa for the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at the start of December.

Queen B posted on the ‘gram some of her best looks from her time in Johannesburg. So, who was behind some of Beyoncé’s hottest outfits?

Rich Mnisi

Founded by Africa Fashion International Young Designer of the Year 2014 winner, Rich Mnisi in 2015. A lot of his designs are bursting with color and animal print. Mnisi is also heavily influenced by pop culture as shown by a recent collection incorporating the Coca Cola logo. As well as designing clothes, Rich Mnisi also designs furniture named in honour of his late great-grandmother.

MmusoMaxwell

Created by duo Mmuso Potsane and Maxwell Boko, this womenswear brand started in 2016. After connecting at ‘The Intern by David Tlale’ program, the two quickly realised they shared the same sense of style and design so they decided to team up to create MmusoMaxwell. During South African Fashion week in 2017 these two designers not only had their F/W18 collection walk the runway, they also won SAFW New Talent Search designer competition.

Tongoro

No stranger to the pages of Vouge, Harper’s Bazaar and Elle, Tongoro was started in 2016 by Sarah Diouf after starting her career in the media. Focusing on affordability, Tongoro offers ‘playful and unique’ 100% made in Africa apparel. Sarah also founded Ifren Media Group who produce Noir, an African fashion and lifestyle magazine and Ghubar, a digital magazine about fashion ‘with a twist of Arabic’. You can pre-order B’s colorful ‘Zanzi’ set of a crop top and high-waisted pants on the Tongoro website for €150 (roughly USD$171)

Peulh Vagabond

Parisian-Senegalese designer Dyenaa Diaw launched Peulh Vagabond in 2014. Her mantra ‘There isn’t a woman, but rather THE woman present in each one of us, wanting to open up to the world, take charge, and claim her individuality’ is the cornerstone of her brand. Inspired by travels and textiles, Peulh Vagabond is fun, chic and unexpected.

Yhebe Design

Founder Rebecca Zoro describes Yhebe Design as ‘an odyssey of love and sensitivity’. Her designs are bold yet feminine with defining, modern silhouettes. With a 1920’s flair and eye-catching prints, this young brand will be one to watch. Beyoncé’s skirt is available on Afrikea.com for $159. Be quick, it’s sure to be a sell-out.

What do you think of Beyoncé’s picks? Do you have a favorite?