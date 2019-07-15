Beyoncé Was a Golden Goddess In A Cong Tri Gown At The UK Premiere of The Lion King

With the Lion King release inching closer and closer, we have been seeing a lot of Beyoncé as she has been making her rounds at the big city premieres for the movie! This past weekend, Beyoncé visited London alongside husband Jay-Z for the premiere of the upcoming live-action Lion King film.
Beyoncé was giving us some golden hour vibes in a Cong Tri custom gown. The gown consisted of elegant Mediterranean goddess drape detailing in a popping gold, making the Queen literally look like royalty. Speaking of royalty, Beyoncé even shared a hug and a few words with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. Beyoncé and Jay-Z paid homage the Duchess in a video celebrating Black History Month and thanking the Brits for their Best International Group Award with Meghan Markle behind them resembling Mona Lisa.