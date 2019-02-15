Beyonce is using her wide platform to support Black Designers during Black History Month!
The chanteuse recently showed off an Ankara printed suit and hat by Nigerian brand Enagancio, styled by Zerina Akers. She wore it to Swizz Beatz’s Dreamweavers Group exhibition opening.
A few days prior, she rocked a bejeweled suit by Sergio Hudson.
She made waves wearing Balmain Spring 2019 Couture to the Rocnation Grammy Brunch :
Check the look on the runway:
We can’t wait to see what she wears next! Maybe she’ll dip in to FashionBombDailyShop.com? We hope so!
What do you think?
Beyonce Supports Black Designers During Black History Month: An Enagancio Ankara Printed Suit and Hat, Balmain Couture, and More!
Beyonce is using her wide platform to support Black Designers during Black History Month!