Beyoncé Looks Bomb in $350 Maison Valentino T-Shirt, Julien Macdonald Blazer, Alexander Wang Fishnet Booties, and a Custom Balmain Bag to the #444 Wrap Party

Issa wrap! Jay-Z’s #444 tour is officially over and the celebration has commenced. The lyricist’s wifey, Queen Bey dropped photos to the ‘Gram to show her celebration ensemble, of course!

She rocked a $350 Maison Valentino t-shirt paired with cut-off denim shorts. To jazz up her look, she threw a Julien Macdonald Fall 2017 blazer over her shoulders. Effortless! 

It was only right that she carried a custom Balmain bag reading ‘Love Beyonce’ for this occasion. The original $1,795 studded trim bag reads ‘Love Balmain.’


The bombshell accessorized her look with $995 Alexander Wang fishnet booties and Miu Miu shades

Bey, looks gorgeous as usual. What a casual chic look!

What do you think about this ensemble?

Asia Milia Ware

Wait! There's More!

