Beyoncé Served Up Lavender Vibes In A $1,695 Altuzarra Dress And $790 L’Afshar Bag!

Beyoncé has posted to Instagram yet again and blessed our feeds with yet another bomb look! Late last night, Beyoncé served up some lavender feels in garden of purple hydrangeas in a look to match the area’s aesthetics.
Beyoncé’s outfit consisted of a $1,695 Atluzarra “Constantina” dress paired with a $790 L’Afshar “Ida” bag (tap the pic below to shop), which was styled by Zerina Akers. She served up more pictures, highlighting her makeup and outfit details which consisted of lavender accents to match her look.
We love a good Bey look and post!