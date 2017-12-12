Beyonce Looks Bomb in Gucci Fall 2017 AC/DC Tee, Balenciaga Black, Red, and Purple Alek Wek Tee, and New Saint Laurent Gunmetal Crystal Boots!

Beyonce sure knows how to shake things up! She titillated our fashion senses at midnight last night in a series of flaw free pictures, showcasing casual outfits uplifted by look at me accessories.


Let’s take a moment for this power couple. Ok, carry on…

Photo series 1 shows Queen Carter in a $495 Balenciaga tee featuring Alex Wek, Off White shorts, a Y Project belt and Saint Laurent gunmetal crystal boots.


For her next loo, she on opted for all denim in a $700 Gucci Fall 2017 shirt, A Dolce & Gabbana jacket, Gucci denim shorts, and YSL boots.


Bey better slay the children!

