Beyoncé Celebrated Her Birthday Early at Made In America Festival in a Jean-Paul Gaultier Top, Esteban Cortazar Shorts, and $595 Alexander Wang Sandals

Beyoncé kicked off her birthday festivities by rocking out to Lizzo and other big artists at the Made In American Festival with her husband, Jay-Z! Bey got in touch with her neutral tones for her festival look which was styled by Zerina Akers.

Beyoncé was spotted in a Jean-Paul Gaultier top from What Goes Around Comes Around and Esteban Cortazar shorts. She accessorized the look with $595 Alexander Wang “Cady” stiletto leather sandals (shop below) and a “Cedar Mini” belt bag by Ashya and Opening Ceremony.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Queen Bey also showed off her glam details which included delicate baby hairs, a half wavy ponytail, and a soft glow beat by Roakael and Neal Farinah.

Stay tuned as tomorrow is Bey’s actual birthday and she may bless us with another look and you know Fashion Bomb Daily supply all the details.