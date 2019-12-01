Beyonce Attends Queen & Slim Screening in Olive Green Balmain Resort 2020 Look and Brother Vellies Snakeskin Boots

Beyonce supported director and friend Melina Matsoukas at a screening of Queen & Slim wearing a Balmain Resort 2020 Olive Green Ensemble:

She later switched into $750 Brother Vellies snakeskin boots:

The look was modeled with a brown hat in Balmain’s lookbook:

Fly! I love how much Beyonce supports all types of black artists, from Olivier Rousteing of Balmain to Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas of Queen & Slim! And how could I forget Aurora James, the founder of Brother Vellies.

What do you think of her look?

Images: @Beyonce/Balmain

