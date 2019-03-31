Beyoncé Accepts NAACP Image Entertainer of the Year Award In a Balmain Spring 2019 Couture White Ensemble

The 50th NAACP Image Awards was televised last night and the esteemed show always exceeds expectations in class, images of excellence and definitely style. If you missed the show, catch it again on https://tvone.tv/ to find your local listings. What a wonderful way to end the weekend!

Among the great honorees, which included powerhouse celebrities like Chadwick Bowsman, and political leader and icon, Maxine Waters, Jay-Z and Beyoncé were also honored. Jay-Z accepted his “President’s Award” with an amazing speech in a sharp black suit dedicated to the wonderful women in his life, including his mother and grandmother, whom he quoted saying she could do “a lot with $20 a week.” Jay-Z’s work to help those in need of legal assistance and his valiant efforts to put the Trayvon Martin story to life for the truth to be told, are just a few examples of the great spirit of this hiphop King.

Beyonce also accepted her well deserved award for “Entertainer of the Year,” in a sharp white Balmain Suit, accessorized to perfection with a matching hat and silver sandals. Beyonce’s philiathorpy includes countless scholarships provided for our youth to attend HBCU’s, her volunteer and support efforts for hurricane victims and of course her ever present “girl power” that inspires us all. Get the look and more here at http://www.balmain.com