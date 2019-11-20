Best Tips for Girls to Make a Good Impression on Their First Date

Are you going on your first date? Ready for a relationship? You must be very excited to meet a guy what seems to be a man of your dreams. The feelings are REAL! First dates can be both exciting as well as scary, and you must be nervous about a lot of things like if he is going to like you in person or not, right? Well, don’t worry, we have got you covered. Below in this article, we’ve mentioned a few tips that can be very helpful for you to make a good first impression. To learn about them and to prepare yourself for a perfect date, be sure to read this article till the end!



Dress to Impress

First things first, you have to choose the perfect outfit for your first date. One thing your partner will notice is how you are dressed. Most girls panic when the dress to impress pressure is on. If you are panicking, then don’t worry there is nothing to stress about, choosing the right dress is as simple as making a sandwich, yeah that wasn’t a good example. Well, what we meant is you should choose a color that you’re often complimented on because it is the safest option.

Plus, you need to opt for the outfit according to the type of date you will have. For example, if you are going on a coffee date, then jeans or a casual dress would be perfect. Similarly, if you are going on a dinner date, then go for a pair of skinny leather pants with a silk blouse, clutch, some accessories, and a classic black or nude heels. If you don’t have an outfit, then go and get your hands on one. When shopping online, you can find dresses using color slider to find precisely the same color you want to wear.



Listen to What He’s Saying

Nothing is as annoying as the girl who is not paying attention to what her partner is saying. You don’t want to be that girl. For this, you need to listen to what he is saying and what he is talking about. A good and interesting conversation happens when both are participating equally. Don’t make him feel like you are not interested and letting things go in one ear, and out the other.

Guys hate that when girls do this. I mean everyone doesn’t like this. Therefore, listen to him and respond like you are loving what he is saying. Obviously, you don’t want to embarrass yourself by asking him a question he already answered a few minutes ago.



Don’t be an Open Book

Guys like it when a girl maintains a mystery. They think it is attractive. The tip for making him fall for you more and more is to not giving away too much, too soon. If you tell him all about yourself, what you like, what you do, what are your interests, your family, and basically everything, then there is nothing left to look forward to.

You want to leave him craving more. Unless you know him well and trust him fully, you also don’t want to give him every personal detail about yourself in case he turns out to be a clinger or total creep. Give it some time, take it slow, and get to know each other slowly. In short, don’t be an open book on your first date.