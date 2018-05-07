Best of the Met Gala: Fashion Bomb Daily Editors Reflect On Memorable Met Gala Moments in Anticipation of Tonight’s Red Carpet

Happy Monday, bombers and bombshells! Not only is today Monday, but it is the first Monday of May. Fashion’s biggest night — the Met Gala! We will be giving you the blow by blow tonight, but until then in anticipation of the fashion-filled carpet the Fashion Bomb Daily team is reflecting on some of the most iconic looks from the historic night. From Queen Bey to bomb couples like Diddy & Cassie we’ve rounded up our most memorable Met Gala Moments.

Our EIC, Claire Sulmers reflects on one of her favorite looks, “All eyes were on the Queen Bey when she glided into the Met Gala in a jaw-dropping Givenchy dress whose sheer composition left little to the imagination. But more show stopping than her dress were her accessories: a slicked high ponytail, coiffed by @nealfarinah, and a fierce pose that let everyone know a true Queen was in the building. Every single shot exuded unstoppable confidence and swagger, one of the most important elements when gracing such an iconic red carpet.”

Claire adds to her most memorable moment reflections with an unforgettable slay from Kimye. She writes, “Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are fashion icons, and they always bring it for the #MetGala ! For the “Deus et Machina” themed event in 2016, they both slipped on machine inspired Balmain ensembles, cast in scintillating silver. Not only did Kanye buck tradition by wearing jeans, he also made a statement, uplifting his crystal embellished denim jacket with bold blue contact lenses. #KimKardashian complemented him perfectly in a sculpted gown. This was hands down one of the most memorable and stylish Met Gala moments.”

Asia Milia Ware reminisced on bad gal Riri’s head turning look from last year saying, “Rihanna’s 2017 Met Gala look was undoubtedly a ‘Wow’ moment as were her past ensembles. As the fashion icon she is, she dropped jaws in an architecturally pleasing Comme Des Garçon’s frock layered with petal-like floral printed fabric. With thigh-high DSquared2 sandals and bold make-up she made iconic Met Gala history.”

More editor’s throwback iconic picks! Samjah Iman writes, “When I saw Sarah Jessica Parker clad in this signature, black and white Oscar De La Renta gown at the 2014 Met Ball – my jaws dropped! It was a nostalgic moment for me. It took me back to the Sex and the City days where fashion had more to do with glamour and less to do with popularity. This classic look will forever be etched in my heart!”

Gloria Nella threw it back to the 70’s Met Gala carpet for one of her most memorable moments. A feathery frock worn by Cher that has been recreated in many ways, Gloria says, “Cher is known for her undisputed red carpet looks but when she teamed up with legendary designer Bob Mackie in 1974 it was nothing short of magical. The Swarovski crystal embellishments, the whimsical feathered features laced with a daring sheer undertone is simply one for the books!”

Lastly, our editor Giselle recalled one of her dearest Met Gala red carpet moments with bomb couple Diddy & Cassie. “When it comes to finessing the perfect concoction of swag and slay, leave it to Diddy and Cassie to douse you with style and flair from head to toe! For the 2017 Met Gala , Diddy‘s Rick Owens tailored suit was exquisite and #cassie was resplendent in a breathtaking On Aura Tout Vu gown. What’s not to love? This was simply a full on Met Gala fashion moment!”

These are some pretty hot moments from the carpet. Keep it locked to FashionBombDaily.com and to our Instagram for full coverage of the carpet tonight! Who are you most excited to see?