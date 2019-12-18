Best of 2019 Winners Circle: Kollin Carter is Stylist of the Year, Jessica Rich is Accessory Designer of the Year + Results Part 1!

The votes are in, and we have the results of our Best of 2019 series. Read on for the winners in each category:

Stylist of the Year: Kollin Carter.

Though it was very close, Cardi B’s stylist Kollin Carter nabbed 1st place in the stylist contest. The young visionary single handedly turned Cardi B into a style icon, putting the Bronx born Bombshell into bold, head turning looks like the Thom Brown gown she wore to the Met Gala (which also won our vote for Outfit of the Year).

From Mugler to Sally LaPointe to Dolce & Gabbana, Kollin keeps Cardi on point. We can’t wait to see what he does next.

Accessory Designer of the Year: Jessica Rich.

Few fashionistas could step foot outside without donning a pair of perfectly cute clear heels, popularized by Jessica Rich.

The sheer versatility of her signature stilettos and sandals made them the go to heel for J. Lo, Cardi B, KarleUSAStar and more. Here’s to comfortable, cute footwear, and continued innovation!

Designer of the Year: Michael Costello

As we announced at the Faby’s, Michael Costello is our Designer of the Year. The weekend we announced it was quite impactful for him–he dressed three female rap legends in a matter of days: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Lil Kim. And they all looked bomb.

Fashion Collab of the Year: Nicki Minaj x Fendi

Nicki Minaj was the first female rapper to collaborate with a luxury brand with her Fendi Prints On collection–for that she should be celebrated! Her fantastic collaboration with the Italian house was voted in first place with 90% of the vote!

The teaming of female hip hop and high fashion is a long time coming. Kudos to Nicki for busting that door open, blazing trails for those to follow fabulously behind her.

Fashion Bombshell of the Year: Sarlea Mah from DC.

The crowd has spoken, voting in Sarlea Mah from DC as Fashion Bombshell of the Year with 55% of your votes. We adore Sarlea Mah’s style, from her cinched waists to theatrical hats and bold prints. Slay on, Sarlea!

Fashion Bomber of the Year: Dexter from Texas

Your choice for Fashion Bomber of the Year went to the endlessly dapper Dexter from Texas. 52% of you swooned over his tailored suits, elevated by fantastic photography.

That’s the first batch of results! Stay tuned for Part 2 of Best of 2019, the winners circle.