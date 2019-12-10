Best of 2019: Stylist of the Year Including Zerina Akers, Kollin Carter, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn and More + RSVP to the Faby’s on December 13th!

Up next for our voting category we have the architects responsible for our celebrity Fashion Bombshells and Bombers style, and wicked looks! Although they’re mostly behind the scenes, these stylists curate designer looks for our favorite celebs to hit the scene and shut it down. So for sure they’re owed their just due for being the masterminds behind some of our favorite fashion moments!



In no particular order:

Zerina Akers

Main clients: Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle and Niecy Nash.

When the world stops every time Queen Bey drops a flick on the ‘gram, best believe Zerina Akers is responsible for our mouths hitting the floor. Some of her biggest moments included Beyoncé ‘s Lion King premiere red carpet look in Cong Tri, and curating some of the most astonishing looks in the mega pop star’s ‘Spirit’ Video.

Zerina is also behind the stylish duo Chloe x Halle evoking kindred ‘seashells’ in eclectic dresses by Armine Ohanyan and Niecy Nash making us yelp a ‘yassss’ with a curve hugging Redemption gown. We love how she caters to her clients by revamping their styles with clever designers that showcase their personality!



2. Kollin Carter

Main clients: Cardi B, Normani and Anok Yai.

Where there’s a Cardi B appearance, best believe Kollin Carter is not too far behind! He has been with the rap star since the start of her career, and the Cinderella story that we had the pleasure of witnessing, includes a multitude of stunning moments that are truly magical; especially on the red carpet! We’ve all seen that classic Thierry Mugler number, followed by the epic Thom Browne moment for the Met gala!

Since then he has taken the talented singer Normani under his wing, along the stunning model Anok Yai. Carter brings the heat with pieces that hit, and bring out the vivacious aura his clients are known for.



3. Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn

Main clients: JLO, Gwen Stefani, and Hailee Steinfeld.

As the old saying goes: two heads are definitely better than one. The styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn have mastered the art of knowing who they’re working with to the letter. Their styling can be defined in two words: refined and striking!

When it comes to the delicate, and effortless style of Hailee Steinfeld or the piping hot aura of legends JLO and Gwen Stefani, they understand range and the importance of taking chances with their looks. By snagging fun designers and playful pieces, their clients are shown wonderfully!

4. Wayman and Micah

Main clients: Mary J. Blige, Tessa Thompson, Regina Hall, Ki Ki Layne

A duo that has left their mark on the red carpets, and appearances alike are none other than Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald.

The Majority of their clients make moments so authentic, and true to themselves that it’s due to the impeccable discernment of both Bannerman and McDonald. Every time Regina King steps on the carpet in an astonishing look, or Tessa Thompson smolders with a signature edgy fire, you know immediately the two responsible for bringing forth such class and sophistication in an array of styles!



5. J Bolin

Main clients: Michelle Williams, Tyra Banks, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, Letoya Luckett-Walker

J Bolin sets the scene and creates moments each…and every…time.

From full and flirty A-line skirts tocrisp white collar tops on a bright and sunny day, to vivid patterned dresses, the true essence of a woman is embraced In Bolin’s styling! His taste is so magnificent that it’s a no brainer he does more than create looks, interior designs and creates collections. As he would put it: he takes the style beyond the closet.

6. Jason Rembert

Main Clients: Marsai Martin, Odell Beckham Jr., Rita Ora, Issa Rae, Michael B. Jordan, John Boyega

Although he first sought out to be a magazine editor firsthand when starting at Elle and W magazine, Jason Rembert truly found his calling as a stylist and now a designer.

A trailblazing stylist and designer, he is responsible for cultivating many looks we simply can’t get enough of. He dresses our other faves as well, like Issa Rae, who beams on any red carpet she attends; most times in Rembert’s very own fashion line Alliette he debuted last year. Not only is he an astounding stylist that get men like Odell Beckham Jr. together too, he’s a wicked designer that’s emerging in an even bigger light! He gives credit to Wouri Vice for giving him a true start in styling as an intern, and building his passion for styling as a main focus. Oh, how we’re grateful!

7. Law Roach

Main clients: Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Tiffany Haddish, Jamila Jaleel

It’s safe to say, all of his clients are #fLAWless. A silent killer when it comes to wardrobe styling, he lets the outfit do all the talking. Law Roach is a proclaimed Image Architect and celebrity stylist, that’s accredited for transforming clients into brands, buttressed by great style.

He elevates this clients to a level that makes them shine brighter with the true star power they posses. From Celine Dion’s magnificent week in Paris for Couture Week to serving as a Co-Creative Director for Zendaya’s shoe line, and appearing as a judge for ANTM’s cycle 23, Law Roach has proven that his skills are endless with the necessary range and fearless attitude to achieve any look.



8. Ade Samuel

Main clients: Justine Skye, Big Sean, Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright

Ade Samuel is responsible for the effortless swagger that’s evident in Big Sean’s cool style, the suave and majestic presence of Michael B. Jordan, and the dashing and riveting beauty of Justine Skye at any appearance.

Samuel knows what works because it comes naturally to her. Her easy going style when working with celebs makes us appreciate each fashion moment served so much more. From her clients style, you can tell she allows their comfort to take precedence in what works for their looks, which makes each moment a certified go in our book!



9. Scot Louie

Main clients: Keke Palmer and Ryan Destiny

That youthful glow you see our girls Keke Palmer and Ryan Destiny possess? It’s black girl magic and then some. Of course with bomb looks styled by no one other than Scot Louie, they simply have a wow factor that’s hard to find!

Starting as a stylist at the tender age of 15 is truly commendable, and speaks volumes on Louie’s work ethic. He makes it known under his posts with a witty hashtag #FashionNEEDSMe, and well…it’s true! Louie has managed to excite our timeline with look after look, that can only be done by a person with a keen eye, and amazing style. He reminds us that having fun in your wardrobe is key.

10. Jason Bolden

Main clients: Yara Shahidi, Taraji P. Henson, Janet Mock and Ella Balinska

Who would actually believe that Creative Director, Co-Founder of JSN Studio, and stylist extraordinaire Jason Bolden considered the medical field, first hand!? But thanks to blowing his funds on an expensive bag as a college student, he found his calling working retail at Cynthia Rowley, Oscar De La Renta, and Louis Vuitton to name a few.

He later moved to NYC and opened his vintage boutique ‘The Garment Room’ where he met close friend Gabrielle Union-Wade, and his career soared since then when styling her for an event off whim. That moment followed working with Taraji P. Henson who promised his career could only go up from there with her help in revitalizing his spirit and niche off styling! Now in LA with beau Adair Curtis, the savvy interior designer and co-founder of JSN studio, they work as a partnership while ‘Styling Hollywood’; which is also the name of their amazing Netflix series that follows the couple throughout day as they operate their multi-disciplinary design firm. It’s a must see, and I can assure you it’s only up from here for Bolden!

11. Shiona Turini

Shown to be a magnetic force within the fashion industry, Shiona Turini credits include editorial work as costume designer, styling consultant, and editor for magazines such as W, Cosmopolitan and Teen Vogue.

Fast forward to her most recent works as a freelance stylist, Turini has worked on Solange’s groundbreaking project ‘A Seat the Table,’ HBO’s ‘Insecure’ as a costume designer, and recently styled her first film with Queen and Slim! It’s safe to say Shiona Turini is not this or that, but instead a talented visionary with a multitude of talents that aren’t confined or limited!

12. Jeremy Haynes aka ‘No IG Jeremy’

Main clients: Toya Wright, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, Reginae Carter, Tiny Harris

The lovely ladies of ATL, one of the most fashionable states notable for all things glam, have a certain flare and pizzazz about their looks that’s oh, so charming. And if you’re one of Atlanta’s finest, you’ve definitely received the royal treatment by Jeremy Haynes, better known as #NoIGJeremy.

While we’re heavily immersed in this digital age, where all things social for networking and connecting are done over apps, Haynes put the work in behind the scenes with out actually being on the ‘Gram until this year! Talk about epic. Best believe his name was established with his signature hashtag #NoIGJeremy before even having an @ name. Since then, he’s helped some of our favorite Georgia Peaches keep it glossy and chic before hitting the scene!

14. Diandre Tristan

Main Clients: Robin Roberts, Nicki Minaj, Dyllón Burnside, Angie Martinez

According to the style veteran with a decade of experience under his belt, and 3 Emmy awards to show for it: when you look good, you feel good. There’s no doubt Diandre Tristan has an eye for women style, and keeping them comfortable in their skin while looking phenomenal is a top priority.

As we take a look at his style journey with Robin Roberts from GMA, Roberts radiates on the screen while serving look after look, and we’re totally here for it! The most inspiring part about their journey together was how he got started working with our adored anchor. By showing up consistently and doing all he could to prove himself, Tristan received such amazing opportunity. How inspiring!

15. Daniel Hawkins

Main Clients: Laura Govan, Fantasia Barrino, Marlo Hampton, Nene Leakes

Daniel Hawkins is a true style transformer, taking ladies from all backgrounds and making them into svelte, sometimes edgy, always fabulous glamazons.

If you follow his catchy handle, @1800DHawk, you’l’l see the fruits of his labor: ladies in cinches waist dresses or separates, high hems, gilded fabrics, and nonstop glamour.

Who’s your favorite stylist in 2019?

Be sure to vote above and join us at The Faby’s Awards on Dec. 13th for the announcement of winners! Visit Thefabys.eventbrite.com to RSVP!



