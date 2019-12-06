Best of 2019: Most Fashionable Female Celebrity Including Cardi B, Beyonce, Rihanna, Zendaya, and Tracee Ellis Ross + RSVP to The Faby’s December 13th in NYC!

This year has been an exciting year for celebrity style. Cardi B alone keeps us on our toes with her chameleon-like trends. But which one of these ladies really stood out in 2019, and which one of them will get your vote?



1. Cardi B

Cardi B has had a great year. The “I Like It” rapper from the Bronx certainly stretched her fashionista muscles this year, and thanks to her stylist Kollin Carter, Cardi was on every best-dressed list there is. From giving us Jessica Rabbit vibes in a glamourous sparkly strawberry red dress by Yousef Al Jasmi to rocking vintage Thierry Mugler at the 2019 Grammys, Cardi had a great year.

One of her most memorable looks was this Thom Browne piece at her second MET Gala.



2. Beyonce

Queen Beyonce never disappoints and this year was no exception. Do you remember this little white Balmain number she rocked at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards earlier this year? Then by the summer, it was ‘Lion King’ season where most of her public appearances were fashionable Lion King moments to behold.

Bey in a caped, lion-inspired bodysuit by designer Georges Hobeika at her mom Tina Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala. It’s called fashion! Look it up!

3. Rihanna



Rihanna has had an amazing year in fashion. In addition to her burgeoning Fenty Beauty line and Savage X Fenty lingerie line, the Barbadian beauty has also launched her luxury brand, Fenty, with LVMH. So it’s only right that every time the camera catches her, she’s rocking something from her line. She seemed to enjoy the monochromatic look this year.

She finished off the year strong winning the Urban Luxe award at the British Awards this month, wearing, you guessed it – Fenty! Such a classy look completed with beautiful, full braids.

4. Zendaya



By now we have come to expect Zendaya to be on every best-dressed list there is. But will she get your vote for Most Fashionable Female Celebrity at the Fabby’s? Some of her best looks this year ranged from a custom Armani Prive cropped tuxedo shirt during Paris Fashion Week, an emerald green stunning silk custom Vera Wang gown, to a tailored Alexandre Vauthier suit.

One of her most talked-about fashion look this year was when she debuted a new scarlet hair color at a Spider-Man: Far From Home promo event.



5. Tracee Ellis Ross



There is never a bad time for some Tracee Ellis Ross, everyone’s favorite comedienne, actress, and melanin goddess. This year, from red carpets to fashion week, Tracee sported top designers such as Ralph and Russo and Versace.

As usual, she had a litany of wardrobe changes for this hosting gig. Here’s her Caribbean-inspired look while hosting the recent British Fashion Awards.



6. Bonang Matheba



This South African beauty is all style all the time and she favors designer Gert Johan Coetzee to keep her glamorous; even during wedding season.

The television personality and host shone brightly at the 2019 Miss South Africa pageant in a mustard yellow gown by the designer.



7. J Lo



This year was a huge year for J Lo on and off the red carpet. At 50, the ‘Hustlers’ star has shown that she’s still got it when she stunned everyone with an updated version of her infamous green Versace gown.

She slayed every look she wore, particularly turning heads in custom Versace at the 2019 Met Gala.



8. Keke Palmer



Keke Palmer has really grown into her own as a style maverick this year. Her stylist Scot Louie has been crafting mega looks for the ‘Hustlers’ star to match her growing mega success.

Wearing Roberto Cavalli, J Mendel, Coach and more, she finally finished the year strong and went wild in Cong Tri at the recent TIME 100 Next Gala.

9. Ciara

Ciara decided to go big because she certainly wasn’t going home as she took her place on various best-dressed lists this year, including for her 2019 Met Gala outfit by Peter Dundas. The carpets were no match for her bright ensembles.

Even her street style looks are making statements including this belted orange Off-White mini-dress, fresh face, and tight bun.

10. Monica

No best-dressed list is complete without the incomparable Monica Denise. From head to toe, Monica’s looks are well thought out and full of life.

Vote for your favorites below:

And be sure to join us for our Holiday Party and Awards show, The Faby’s, on December 13th in New York City. Get your tickets today at TheFabys.eventbrite.com.