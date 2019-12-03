Best of 2019: Makeup Artist of the Year Including Sir John, Priscilla Ono, and Erika La Pearl + RSVP to the Faby’s on December 13th in NYC!

@FashionBombBeauty just kicked off this year! And along with fashionable looks, our favorite fashionistas need the whole package: The right outfit and the right GLAM, including a beautiful makeup look.

The artists below lent their hand to some of our faves, making their already beautiful faces even more beat! Take a look at a few who stood out to us this year:

1.Sir John

Main Clients include: Beyonce, Normani, Joan Smalls

Sir John is the master of dewy, flaw free skin with light touches of color, allowing his client’s natural glow to shine.

2. Priscilla Ono

Main Client: Rihanna

The global makeup artist for Fenty Beauty somehow manages to make Rihanna look even more beautiful than she already is. The key: fluttery lashes, perfect eyebrows, and a popping lip.

3. Erika La Pearl

Main Client: Cardi B

Cardi B is all about the Glam, and Erika overdelivers with dramatic eyes and lots of colorful eyeshadows. As key makeup artist for Cardi B, she delivers looks that are just as playful and bold as her main muse.

3. Makeup by Mario

Main Client: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian loves Makeup by Mario so much that they collaborated on a KKW Beauty capsule, KKW x Mario. Kim is the Queen of Contour, so Mario paints faces with chiseled cheek bones, lush lips, and defined eyes.

4. Mali Thomas aka @KingMaliMagic

Clients: Ryan Destiny, Tiffany Haddish, Nicki Minaj, Justine Skye.

With the Hashtag #DewyBrownGirls, King Mali creates magic with her makeup brushes. Skin on her clients is always look flaw free, many times with a pout applied perfectly.

Is King Mali your favorite? Vote Below!

5. Dandre Michael

Clients: Angela Bassett, Queen Latifah, Mary J Blige, Vivica A. Fox

Want to know who the Queens call for their makeup? Look no further than Dandre Michael. Not only does he effortlessly accentuate their beauty, but he also photographs them on occasion. His tendencies include natural skin, strong brows, and touches of shimmer.

7. Ariel Tejada aka Makeup by Ariel

Main Client: Kylie Jenner

While Kim K loves Mario, younger sister Kylie (and a few other Kardashian/Jenners) swears by Makeup by Ariel. Together, they have fun playing in the myriad colors in Kylie Cosmetics, crafting looks both subtle and beautifully bold. Kylie is worth a Billie, so Ariel is definitely doing something very right.

8. Porsche Fabulous

Clients: Iman, Melina Matsoukas, Winnie Harlow, Jourdan Dunn, Niecy Nash, Mary J Blige, Lala

Models, moguls, and everyone in between has caught a fabulous beat from Porsche, whose last name Fabulous sums up her work succinctly. She effortlessly brings out the beauty in all of her clients with smokey eyes, blush, and drama.

There are so many great contenders, but which Makeup Artists do you think had the best year in 2019?

Vote for your favorites above, and be sure to join us for our Holiday Party and Awards show, The Faby’s, on December 13th in New York City. Get your tickets today at TheFabys.eventbrite.com.