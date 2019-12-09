Best of 2019: Designer of the Year Including Pyer Moss, Laquan Smith, Iris van Herpen, Olivier Rousteing and More!

For our next voting category we have the mega minds behind the looks and amazing styles of our favorite celebrities: The Designers! There’s no style without the vision coming to life from the sketchbook, to the runway so it’s time for you guys to vote for who had the most innovative collections throughout the year that left us in awe!

In no particular order:



1. Pyer Moss

Founded in 2013, the clothing brand by designer Kerby Jean-Raymond is notable for its designs that showcase an enriched culture for his people, and inspired by his people. Since 2016, after presenting a riveting and socially conscious 12 minute video about political controversy, police brutality, and race on the runway, the label has been pushing the envelope. Through Pyer Moss, Jean-Raymond exclaims the narrative that creatively and passionately activism can be shown boldly through clothing.

He is one of the few that is placed in the forefront as a voice of change in fashion. Pyer Moss is thought-provoking as well as stylish. Since 2017, after announcing a collaboration with Reebok, his taste in clothing continuously evolves. Our beloved celebrities in the Hip-Hop community and urban avenues take to the brand like a badge of honor. Marching to beat of his own drum, his label carves a lane specifically for black people that has seemingly been missing in the history of fashion for some time. Jean Raymond presents layers of rich history unapologetically, and we applaud him for it.



2. LaQuan Smith

An eponymous label formally debuted in 2013, Laquan Smith simply serves an IT factor like no other. He is a global deliverer of glam, vivacious seams and steamy silhouettes that flatter the female figure. We cherish a designer that can come from such humble beginnings and climb to the top, graciously. Smith started as an intern for BlackBook, and juggled his time working for stylist Elizabeth Sulcer, but utilized the treasured item of a sewing machine left by his passing grandmother to reinforce his passion in becoming a designer.

Since his first garment made up until now, he has dressed and designed for a few of our favorite celebs like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian-West and JLO! From epic collaborations, serving raw and edgy denim with Jordache, to an ASOS partnership in 2018 that boasted sassy separates and chic pieces, Laquan Smith proves that his talents as a designer are limitless!



3. Iris van Herpen

Fashion-forward and innovative are a few words that come to mind when thinking of Dutch designer Iris van Herpen. Founded in 2007, van Herpen has managed to build up her fashion label in a signature form that blurs the lines of art, technology, and haute couture.

Since 2011, Paris Fashion Week has welcomed her collections with open arms and dropped jaws. A past intern of Alexander McQueen and Claude Jongstra, she has mastered the skill of garment construction that has an eclectic 3D element. With womenswear, her main focus for all of her collections, she specializes in fantasy couture with a fiery flare that continues to push the envelope.



4. Olivier Rousteing x Balmain

Appointed at the helm of a groundbreaking fashion house by the tender of 24, Oliver Rousteing has proven his creative prowess as one-of-a kind. Each collection since 2011 has proven his razor sharp skills to be stellar; after all, he was a designer for Roberto Cavalli.

With the rise of social media overtaking creative circles to be the top form of communication, the young designer has taken the digital generation by storm. From appointing celebrities to be apart of his #BalmainArmy like Beyoncé, Cara Delevingne, the Kardashians, and the Hadids to name a few, to mastering that signature Balmain style of singular silhouettes and sharp shoulders, Rousteing has managed to carve a virtual movement that has solidified his lane in the fashion world.



5. Michael Costello

We were first introduced to the talented Michael Costello as a competing designer on Bravo’s Project Runway in 2010. Week after week he proved himself to be a strong contender and ended up coming in 4th place as a fan favorite! So much so, he competed in Project Runway All Stars and came in second place, and despite him not winning the competition his big moment came just shy of two years later. Nationally in 2014, Costello received major attention when Beyoncé wore his now epic lace white dress to the 56th Annual Grammy Awards!

A moment he considers a turning point in his career, we can accredit Michael Costello for his ability to compliment the female figure with beautiful red carpet gowns, flowy and chic separates, as well as eye popping draping for a daring wow factor. From collaborating with Lou Eyrich to designing Lady Gaga’s gowns for American Horror Story, to winning a nationwide fashion challenge on GMA the same year in 2016, Michael Costello has managed to make the impossible possible with his talent and determination!



6. Virgil Abloh



Those quoted words of a label known as ‘Off-White’ is so distinct, and you have to know who’s responsible by now: Ghanaian American designer Virgil Abloh. Rewind time to 2009, after scoring an internship with best friend Kanye West at Fendi, Virgil Abloh entered the fashion world and took the bull by the horns…internationally. The two individuals collaborated on various fashion projects, with Virgil Abloh eventually appointed as Kanye West’s creative director. Now the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear, the trajectory of luxury street wear has shifted to greater heights with the help of Abloh’s crafty and cunning eye.



7. Christian Siriano

As the youngest designer to ever win Bravo’s Project Runway at 23, Christian Siriano’s eponymous label was released to the world in 2008 for the world to rave over; as if his challenge wins of epic designs from the season weren’t enough! Christian Siriano has been a force to be reckoned with, and he has solidified his place in the fashion industry with his lustrous and enchanting collections that keeps his clients glowing.

From Billy Porter’s jaw-dropping tuxedo gown at the Oscars, and Niecy Nash gleaming like a glitter goddess in a pink shimmery number, his talent speaks for itself!



8. Dapper Dan

Unapologetically “dapper” than them all, the dashing harlemite Mr. Daniel Day better known as Dapper Dan, has made a movement with his passion, and it has inspired the culture like no other. A designer, haberdasher and couturier, his rise is no accident, and his just due is certainly long over.

Accredited for bringing fly glamour and chic to the urban underbelly of NYC, Dapper Dan is a pioneer for making “knock-ups”, a necessity. Before his partnership with Gucci, the cocaine 80s in Harlem, NY were his stomping grounds of being the go-to tailor for Hip-Hop’s Elite. From drug kingpins to rappers Eric B and Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, LL Cool J, and Mike Tyson they’ve all had the honor of receiving his signature dose of swagger. Despite the controversy regarding his custom pieces in his boutique that opened in 1982, his venture with Gucci today proves how treasured Mr. Dan’s vision is, and how much of a gift he is to American culture.



9. Marc Jacobs

It takes a clever mind to transform a line of hand-knit sweaters and build his craft into a multi-million dollar business. But having a creative gene and knack for fashion like thee Marc Jacobs, it’s a no brainer! Jacobs had an early start as a stock boy for a boutique that specialized in avant-garde while attending Parsons: The New School in NYC.

It wasn’t long before his hand-knit sweaters evolved into a collaboration with Robert Duffy, to a collection designed in 1986 that bore his own name. In 1997 he was appointed as Louis Vuitton’s Creative Director and Marc by Marc Jacobs was formed in 2001, where lines of perfumes, signature sultry scents, and ready-to-wear collections expanded the designers creative prowess and power. Throughout his career Marc Jacobs has proven himself to be a trailblazer in the fashion industry with his mega mind and innovation.



That does it!

Who do you believe deserves Designer of the Year?

Vote below and be sure to join us at The Faby Awards, Dec. 13th in NYC! Get your tickets at Thefabys.eventbrite.com.