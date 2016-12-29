Best of 2016: Best Dressed Couple of the Year

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Queen Elizabeth II (L) stands with US President Barack Obama and First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle ahead of a private lunch hosted by the Queen on April 22, 2016 in Windsor, England. The President and his wife are currently on a brief visit to the UK where they will have lunch with HM Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and dinner with Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace. Mr Obama will visit 10 Downing Street on Friday afternoon where he is to hold a joint press conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron and is expected to make his case for the UK to remain inside the European Union. (Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk to North Portico at the White House to greet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini, for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. The first lady is wearing a floor length, rose gold chainmail gown designed by Atelier Versace. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama wait to greet Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, for a reciprocal dinner at the Winfield House in London, on May 25, 2011. Obama and his wife Michelle enjoyed a regal welcome from Queen Elizabeth II, who has met every US president but one since the 1950s. Obama's visit, the second stop on a European tour, comes as Britain seeks to prove its staying power despite fading military might and Washington looks to retool its decades-old alliance with Europe as a catalyst for global action. AFP Photo/Jewel Samad (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama await the arrival of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama smile at each other as they wait to greet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe at the North Portico of the White House as they arrive for a state dinner, Tuesday, April 28, 2015, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON - FEBRUARY 22: U.S. President Barack Obama and first Lady Michelle Obama enter the East Room for entertainment after a black-tie dinner at the White House on February 22, 2009 in Washington, DC. The Obamas gave their first formal White House dinner as hosts to the National Governors Association which has been holding their 2009 winter meeting discussing Obama's stimulus program, health care, infrastructure and education. (Photo by Mike Theiler-Pool/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Michelle Obama;Barack Obama

June 18, 2012 "The First Lady reacts as she watches Laura Jarrett and Tony Balkissoon take their vows during their wedding at Valerie Jarrett's home in Chicago." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) This official White House photograph is being made available only for publication by news organizations and/or for personal use printing by the subject(s) of the photograph. The photograph may not be manipulated in any way and may not be used in commercial or political materials, advertisements, emails, products, promotions that in any way suggests approval or endorsement of the President, the First Family, or the White House.

As the end of the year draws nigh – and let’s be honest, we’re all excited to see what 2017 has in store for us since this year hasn’t been as pleasant – we’re saddened to have to witness the leave of America’s most powerful and loved couple from office in just a few days. We don’t even want to count anymore. What better way to honor a couple who has brought nothing but class, elegance, humor, black excellence, and absolute style to the White House? Though the introduction is unnecessary, for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, it’s probably not enough. But we’ll let photos of their most fashionable moments of the year, and our choices from best looks from the past, do the talking.

Let’s start with this shimmering rose gold Atelier Versace number Mrs. Obama wore during a state dinner The White House hosted to honor the Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Mrs. Agnese Landini.

Talk about sparkle! Though curve hugging, Mrs. Obama always exudes an air of elegance. Even Donatella Versace herself said she was humbled to have created something for the First Lady. And let’s not forget about how dapper Mr. President himself looks. Always clean cut, tailored, and classic.

After forming a long-standing relationship with designer, Jason Wu, Mrs. Obama wearing him this year was an absolute must. In March, she wore a gorgeous jacquard gown by the designer, welcoming Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie.

An absolute dream! With a slit that stops right at the knee, this strapless gown was the talk of the town, but of course for all the right reasons. Why else would Mr. President be grinning from ear-to-ear? As for him, nothing beats simplicity. Really, a classic black tux and a white pocket-square is all he needs.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention this gorgeous gown designed by Naeem Khan she wore in May of this year.

Another favorite of hers, this blush toned asymmetrical number gave her an ethereal silhouette. It looked like the First Lady was gliding across the floor.

What about this stunner by Brandon Maxwell?

Mrs. Obama brought attention to the prodigy, who also dresses the likes of Lady Gaga and Naomi Campbell, in this strapless, white column gown in August of this year. We approve as well, Mr. President! Breathtaking!

State dinner gowns and tuxedos aside, The Obamas have always made it a point to remain timeless in their style, even outside of the White House doors. The First Lady loves a good formal gown, but she stays chic in everyday wear as well. From sheath dresses to stunning coats and separates in bold colors, Mrs. Obama brings a stately sense of glamour with everything she wears. Mr. President typically keeps it crisp in a nicely tailored suit, usually Brooks Brothers. Could they be more fantastic?

Yes, Mrs. Obama, our hearts are heavy too. While we’re devastated that such an important and life-changing reign in presidency must come to an end, we hope to see more stylish moments from this duo and this year’s choice for Best Dressed Couple. They have dedicated their lives to serving the American people with unparalleled grace, intelligence, compassion and style. And over all, we couldn’t have been happier to witness this type of greatness over the past eight years. So here’s to you, Mr. President and Mrs. Obama! We love you and can’t wait to see what 2017 has in store for you and your family! What do you think of this year’s choice?