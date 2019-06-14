Best Neon Fit At Convos With Claire? Atlanta Stylist and Socialite, ParisChea, Will Be The Judge Of That

Gearing up for Convos With Claire in Atlanta on June 15th-June 16th, Fashion Bomb Daily is happy to announce that one of Atlanta’s stylish socialites, ParisChea, will be a judge for our best dressed contest!

The dress code calls for neon at Convos With Claire and Paris Chea will be helping select the best dressed guest at the event in Atlanta. If there is anyone who knows about style, it is definitely Paris Chea as the Atlanta-based stylist knows how to slay . Paris Chea’s clientele includes Kash Doll, Trina, and Marlo Hamptonto list a few. As a lover of the finer things in life, Paris frequently taps into vintage designer items and loves to reference Lil’ Kim as inspiration for outfits.

With Paris Chea, it is go bold or go home. When the Wisconsin native isn’t dressing clients in daring garments, Paris regularly heating up Instagram with fabulous looks and always rocks a pair of designer sunglasses to top it off. You do not want to miss out on seeing Paris’ neon outfit, so secure your ticket now at CWCATL.evenbrite.com.