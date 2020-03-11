Best Fashion Schools of the World to Study In the world

To study design is a popular dream for millions of young girls and boys all around the world. Of course, not all get the chance to follow their dream. But those who decide to pursue their dream career in fashion should choose their steps carefully. As the competition for the fashion degree is growing higher, it is important to make the right fashion school choice. In practice, this decision may influence your entire career. To choose smart you need to do good research into it. But don’t worry, we’ll help you here! Please, enjoy our take on the best fashion schools in the world. Have fun!



Aalto University, School of Arts, Design & Architecture. Helsinki, Finland

Helsinki school is considered to be one of the best fashion schools in the world. Though it has a very low acceptance rate if 9 percent it can offer the most exclusive fashion programs. It is focused on cross-disciplinary studies, which means students are encouraged to study anything from other university facilities. The alumni of the school work in the most prestigious fashion brands such as Céline, Nike, Alexandar McQueen, and others. The school is also famous for its strong internship programs in the best fashion brands. The tuition for those who are willing to study in Finnish or Swedish will be for free. Students will graduate with a BA in Fashion Design.



Accademia Costume & Moda. Rome, Italy



What fashion conversation can go without Italy? This private fashion school is in the heart of Rome. It’s focused on the history and culture of fashion; even their location is in close proximity to the historic Rover Tiber – a place of costume archives. In addition, the school is rather close to the headquarters of such luxury brands as Valentino, Gucci, Fendi and more. The school has good relationships with those brands and links to global fashion as such. The school also encourages students to participate in international competitions, exhibitions, and different design awards. Its acceptance rate is 43%; the tuition very from $11,000 to $14,000; the students will have a BA fashion degree in Costume & Fashion.

Cornell University, College of Human Ecology.Ithaca, New York, United States



The fashion faculty of the university is focused on the scientific approach to fashion. It strives to go beyond traditional fashion and encourages research in alternative ways of design. Its undergraduate Fashion Design program also offers to take interdisciplinary research. Thus, it helps to broaden an understanding of fashion while also strengthen quantitative reasoning, writing skills, and human ecology issues. Of course, for those who do not enjoy writing there is always an option to visit the site that can help. There is always the way!



The degree offered is a bachelor of fashion Design; its acceptance rate is 25% and tuition can be from $37k to $55k.





Last advice

Be aware that the ranking of the design schools is not necessarily made of the largest names it has produced. Of course, factors like this contribute to a school’s reputation but they don’t have the final word. The rankings like this are always made with the help of alumni, their opinion, and further career success. A good ranking should also consider the tuition fees and the costs of living in the school’s area. Though, most importantly, the school you choose should come from your deepest desire to study there and nowhere else. This is how you truly decide what the best fashion school for you is.



Conclusion

We hope you have enjoyed our list of top schools for design and fashion studios in the world! We tried to show you the full variety of choices you can make. Each school is truly unique. They all have their souls and hearts ready to embark on anyone who is striving to be there. Each school has also its unique character so if you still struggle with your choice – pick the school that matches your personality the most. It is truly easy to pick the one school that matches you. Just be sure you know your options and follow your heart.



Bio

Jeff Blaylock is a freelance copywriter and a fashion blogger. Jeff feels very passionate about two things – the industry of fashion and the environment. He is an eco-activist and supports any new trends towards sustainable fashion.