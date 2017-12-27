Best of 2017: Fashionista of the Year

Fashionista of the Year is a hard list to make, especially with the litany of look-at-me moments we’ve seen on the red carpet! With all the beautiful Fashion Bomb celebs, it’s hard to pick just 5, so we filtered our list down to women who keep us guessing, with unexpected ensembles that keep the fashion world talking.

Without further ado:

1. Monica Brown



Miss Thang Monica is playing zero games on the fashion front this year. With photographs by @Cyndiibee_, Mrs. Brown communicates her stylish sensibilities with everything from Toshop to Saint Laurent, Off White, and Johanna Ortiz.



A platinum straight bob and a sultry stare are always the perfect accents to her looks. While we may have overlooked her stylish penchants in the past, 2017 was Mo’s year to slay.



2. Tracee Ellis Ross



Blackish Actress and all around funny gal Tracee Ellis Ross has been a fierce fashionista for some time. But this year, she shined like no other, hosting the American Music Awards where she donned a total of 12 outfits. Everything from sparkly Stella McCartney to a shirt from her mother’s garage were fair game for her hosting duties:





While she certainly turns it up on stage, we also triumph in Tracee’s personal style. With a great body, fabulous hair, and an electric personality to match, she can’t go wrong.



3. Cardi B



2017 has been the year of Cardi B! With her breakout hit, Bodak Yellow, followed by features with G Eazy and a new single, Bartier Cardi, like her music, Belcalis Almanzar’s style ascension has been off the charts.



Sure, she used to be known for taking off her clothes, but now she drips in threads by Givenchy, Christian Siriano, Laurel Dewitt, Rayar Jeans, and LaQuan Smith.



A true fashion lover, she takes chances and isn’t afraid to shine.



Here’s hoping 2018 is even more fabulous for Ms. B!



4. Zendaya



Zendaya has been unstoppable on the style front all year. With her tall stature, gorgeous looks, and the help of her stylist Law Roach, she has owned almost every red carpet she has graced.



Stand out looks? Her Moschino Butterfly Effect Dress, her pink Barbie Ralph & Russo gown, and the green Zuhair Murad gown she wore to the MTV Awards.



Law Roach and Zendaya are a match made in Style Heaven! I can’t wait to see what they do next.





5. Rihanna



No most fashionable list would be complete without Rihanna! The Bad Gal always wears items Phresh off the Runway. YSL boots, Off White jackets, you name it, she’s got it.

While Rihanna titillating our senses years ago with street style, she now exudes a more casual yet runway elegance.



That Rihanna reign just won’t let up!

Who was your most stylish fashionista of the 2017?