Best of 2017: Most Fashionable Male

With the launch of Fashion Bomb Men this year, we couldn’t help but to turn our attentions to the men who kept it dapper, fresh, and bespoke all at once.

On our list, we look at hip-hop royalty who mixed luxury pieces with your favorite streetwear brands and an NFL star who knows how to make a statement without uttering a word. Take a look at our 2017 Fashionable Men List:

Fabolous



Fab has killed the fashion game wearing a wide variety of stylish looks. From styling the latest or greatest sneakers with colorful streetwear pieces to keeping it sharp in an embellished tuxedo suit, Fabolous takes the crown as one of the Most Fashionable Men of 2017.





What makes Fabolous stand out from the other Fashion Bombers is his ability to effortlessly turn sportwear attire into a clean and dapper fit. Fab’s closet consists of unique and rare pieces like the vintage DuPont x Jeff Gordon rainbow sweater, and more recently, the FW16 Off-White Lamb Shearling Jacket he wore to a Knicks vs. Nets game.



How can we forget the jacquard suit jacket he wore to Rihanna’s Annual Diamond Ball in NYC ?



With the release of his Freddy vs. Jason themed Friday on Elm Street collaboration with The L.O.X’s own Jadakiss, Fab was hot on the press trail keeping it cozy in Supreme pieces and sick kicks, like these Limited Edition 1978 Timberland Hiking Boots.





We can only imagine what he has in store for us in the future, especially since he’s raising his son, Johan, to take the Fashion Bomb crown next.





Swizz Beatz



Artist, producer, and fashion bomb favorite Swizz Beatz is next up on our Fashionable Men list! As the Basquiat of Style, Swizz Beatz is arguably one of the sharpest fashion icons in hip-hop.



With the release of his Bally collaboration, Swizz showed us how to weave dope art concepts with classic sporty styles like varsity jackets, high cut sneakers, and basketball slides.





Who can forget the dapper Revolution cover he did early this Fall, styled by Fatima B.? Swizz took the traditional suit and tie look and elevated it with textured red velvet, and tantalizing pink/forest green/navy blue plaid print suits.





Big Sean





What would a Fashionable Men list be without the Don, Big Sean, himself? Armed with one of our favorite celebrity stylist, Ade Samuel, Sean never misses a beat when he steps out. He is a calm fashionable force to be reckoned with, keeping his eyes out for streetwear brands that leaves a big impression on his fans.



In May, Big Sean told Vogue all about his patriarchal style influences, citing his father’s love for leather pants and his grandfather tailored suit adoration as inspiration. “I’m from Detroit, where they know how to clean up,” he stated.

Him and his leading lady, Jhene Aiko, rightfully won the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Award for the Most Stylish couple, which he accepted in a Dior Homme suit fit for a don.



He and Jhene cut stylish forms at several high wattage affairs.



And of course, Big Sean spreads positivity, not only in his music, but with bold statement pieces like these pair of vintage peace sign printed Levi jeans.





2 Chainz



The self-proclaimed drench god comes in next on our Fashionable Men list and we’ve got to give it to him: he drips swag! The 6’5″ rapper didn’t let a broken leg stop his “Pretty Girls Love Trap Music” tour or pumping the breaks on making an impression with his fire attires. From his pink wheelchair, 2 Chainz consistently delivered back to back fashion moments throughout 2017.





Some of his favorite pieces came from luxury and streetwear brands like Gucci, LV, and Supreme!



We’re excited to see how 2 Chainz keeps us on our fashionable toes in 2018.





Cam Newton

When Cam is off the field, he is busy being a father figure and style icon .



Cam Newton loves mixing prints to showcase his big and eccentric personality. The fashion forward quarterback doesn’t mind pairing a pink suit, checkered shirt with a striped bow tie for a press conference; as long as he can rock a stylish fedora, he’s game!





And just like his Fashionable comrades, this style daredevil often switches things up trading his loafers and boat shoes for sneakers.



Be sure to follow @FashionBombMen to find out who and what your favorite male celebrities are rocking. What do you think of our Top Five Fashionable Men in 2017?