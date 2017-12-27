Best of 2017: Most Fashionable Couple

There is no doubt this year has delivered a slew of show stopping red carpet moments. But when it comes to the slaying together, these celebs have undeniably mastered it. As we get ready to usher in the New Year, let’s delve into our 2017 picks for our most fashionable pair below.

1. Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade:

This dashing duo should come as no surprise as the ever stylish pair pranced around Europe coordinating seamlessly all summer long. The Wades tastefully experiment with bold prints & exuberant hues while keeping it chic & classy.

The two sat front row during Men’s Paris Fashion Week highly anticipated shows rocking Rick Owens, Off-White, Balmain and Berluti just to name a few.

Oh and how can we forget the subtle yet stunning statement Gabrielle made at the Emmys outfitted in a Zuhair Murad sheer black whimsical cape gown while her beau was nothing less then dapper donning a classic Maison Valentino tux. Hot!



2. Cardi B & Offset

It is without question 2017 has been the year of Cardi B & with her beau Offset by her side.

The new “it” couple took New York Fashion Week by storm rocking bold and luxurious looks from Christian Siriano, Alexander Wang, Helmut Lang & Laquan Smith.

Cardi B & Offset recently attended “The Set Gala” a ritzy birthday extravaganza for the Migos rap star where he donned a YSL studded button up, custom RTA brand pants by Zoe Costello, & Saint Laurent boots. Hostess Cardi gleamed in in a Nicolas Jebran crystal and diamond encrusted dress Louboutin pumps and Freida Rothman accessories.

They Slay!

3. Gucci Mane & Keyshia Kaoir

The Wopsters are all about showing up and showing out. Embellished ensembles, sequin statements and elaborate furs are a must for the luxury loving pair.

YSL, Givenchy & of course Gucci are just a few of their favorites.

During their highly anticipated star studded wedding the couple showcased their affinity for grandeur bling as the brides custom couture gowns sparkled in crystals while Mr. Davis opted for a sleek three piece tux teamed with a diamond encrusted bow.

4. Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert

With a marriage that spans over two years The Shumpert’s are a beautiful representation of black love. Although we were not bombarded with daily images of the twosome this year, when this stylish duo stepped out, it was a sight to see.

Iman & Teyana are both unapologetic and unafraid to take risks with their wardrobe–and we love every minute of it! While Teyana has mastered the art of the tomboyish feminine swag, Iman continues to take a sleek but edgy street wear approach mixing high and low.

We love it!

5. Sean “Love” Combs and Cassie



We saved the best for last! Sean Combs aka Puff Daddy aka Love is known to be superior stylewise, so it makes sense that his wifey is on the same accord. This year has seen them slaying in both casual and formal ensembles, rocking everything from tuxes and ball gowns to matching athletic MCM with ease.





Though they’ve showed up and showed out quite consistently over this past year, little could top their Met Gala moment, with Puff taking a seat on the carpet to bask in Cassie’s exquisite beauty.



With their unparalleled swag combined, they are unstoppable.



That does it!

Who was the your most fashionable couple of 2017?