Become Perspective Network Engineer with Cisco 100-105 and Practice Tests

We all have electronic gadgets that are helpful in our daily activities. But have you ever wondered how they work? These appliances serve us good, yet we rarely care about the way of connectivity or their composing elements. When it comes to routers and switches, Cisco stands out as the best corporation in the arena of networking. Ideally, the best platform to learn networking concepts and earn respective qualitative certifications is Cisco.

The corporation is hence the currently reigning IT giant that provides data processing products, by also serving as certifications’ platform for professionals who want to build a career in different software domains. Accordingly, Cisco presents a variety of certifying and preparation routes to proceed from the beginner level to the most advanced expert one. These corporation’s certification levels are Entry, Associate, Professional, Expert, and Architect, recently complemented by Specialist one following the Associate.

So, if you’vebecome interested in validating your experience in Cisco networking devices, read on and get to know how to pass required 100-105 test and earn one of the associated credentials, for instance, Cisco Certified Entry Networking Technician.

Exam 100-105 Description

Let’s go further and see that Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices, Part1 (ICND1) or 100-105 is a qualifying exam for the number of certifications, particularly, CCENT, CCDA, CCNA Routing and Switching, CCNA Security, and CCNA Wireless. It is an entry-level assessment that introduces you to the world of networking by shaping a firm and steady foundation for you to venture into the industry.

Passing this exam assures the employers that you have the ability to maneuver all aspects of small enterprise branch network functions such as installation, operation, and troubleshooting, as well as basic network security. Substantially, the assessment estimates applicants’ understanding of the following topics:

Basics of LAN Switching, holding 26% of the whole exam content

Fundamentals of Network and Routing covering 20% and 25% respectively

Maintenance of Infrastructure, comprising 14% of the test

Infrastructure Services holding 15% of the assessment

As an entry-level exam, 100-105 has no prerequisites. However, the wishing candidates should study well the exam aspects, get familiarized with all the concepts involved and eventually pass this 45-55 multiple-choice test within 1 hour and 30 minutes. Note that the registration fee is $165, and the official proctor of the test is the Pearson VUE website.

Exam Preparation Options Available

Classroom Training

This is the most recommended mode of getting ready. It allows you to follow every networking concept from the 6 modules included in the course. It is also a perfect option because it provides two ways of delivery, in a classroom and virtually. In order to make your preparation efficient, you do not have to move from your place, just access the site and grasp all the crucial exam concepts from the screen.

Microsoft Course Books

Another alternative way is to use the vendor’s course books and study guides that are set for Cisco 100-105 exam preparation. The Cisco Platinum Learning Library offers authentic course books from its technology store that you can download and use as valid reference material in your preparation.

PrepAway Practice Tests

Once you have got the knowledge and skills to pass the main exam, it is important to assess your experience. The practice tests thus are the most crucial materials as they give you’re the best overview and prowess in all the exam questions you could expect. The reason for this is that they are uploaded by real test takers who know what the examiners expect from candidates. Moreover, at PrepAway.biz these dumps are free.

Besides, take advantage of the Premium Bundle and be astonished by the awesome 3-in-1 learning materials set for 100-105! All the material included (a premium file, a training course, and a study guide) have been checked and compiled by IT experts. This package helps candidates to identify their knowledge gaps and thus increase their score.

Vendor-Offered Study Groups

Why struggle alone when you can learn with a group? There are various benefits of sharing content with your peers. A study group is important by proposing you a chance to learn various concepts from your colleagues. In most scenarios, your peers will have a different way of solving various networking problems that you might come across during the exam period. This way, you will get familiarized with alternative techniques to ace your performance in Cisco 100-105 exam.

Use ETE Exam Simulator

The days of preparing for your assessments traditionally are long. Well, be advised of the ETE Exam Simulator designed by the Vumingo team which is the latest software designed to meet the demands of the pickiest specialists. Thisway, it recreates the main exam environment in a customized way so that you can define time to complete the test. In addition, this software allows to address topical questions and assess your core understanding. Finally, it’s possible to print a performed scoresheet showing percentage score in every topic field. Therefore, you will understand the key areas which you need to polish up.

Job Opportunities

Systems Engineer

Network Administrator

IT Support Specialist

There are several job opportunities associated with this Cisco certification. According to the latestPayScale.com research, network engineers certified with Cisco badges earn an annual basic salary that ranges from $51,000 to $68,000.

Bottom Line

Networking is one of the fields where providing means of doing business and communication is crucial. Hence, specialists in the networking industry areencouraged to upgrade their skills through relevant certification courses that address most in-demand skills.

In this view, Cisco 100-105 would be the ideal certification exam for future network engineers to considertaking because it covers the fundamental networking concepts.

All the best with your PrepAway training as you start your networking career with the Cisco 100-105 exam and, hence aim for one of its resulting badges!