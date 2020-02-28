Beauty Tips For New Moms

If you’re a new mom you will be on the go a lot, and you’re not going to have enough time to yourself, let alone focus on getting ready. If you are finding it hard to look good and feel good with your newfound responsibilities, it doesn’t have to stay that way. We’ve included some beauty tips to help new moms get ahead.



Prevent Leak Spots

For moms who are breastfeeding, a must have is leak proof tanks, bras or pads. There’s nothing more embarrassing than having a leak spot in public, so it’s best to get ahead and have these on hand. These items will prevent any leakage and soak it in without the spots coming out. The professionals of postpartum wear, Knix, provide information on leakproof wear for all women in case you’re worried about accidents. Most people have heard horror stories involving incidents with leakage, and you want to be prepared for the worst.



Dry Shampoo – The Savior

If you’re a new mom, you’re not going to be getting the same amount of sleep you’re used to getting. This also means when you do get to sleep you might not be participating in daily rituals as often. Dry shampoo can be a savior when it comes to keeping your hair looking pristine when you don’t have time to shower. It’s best to apply dry shampoo on at night because it will help your scalp keep its oils. This is also a great method if you catch yourself sleeping in and don’t have time to get ready in the mornings.



Mascara For Sleepy Eyes

Your eyes give away how much sleep you’ve gotten the past night. Mascara can be a quick and easy way to detract from your tired looking eyes and make you look fresh as ever. Even if you don’t have the time to get your makeup completely done in the morning, putting on mascara can take a few minutes and it makes all the difference. Try and give yourself a few spare minutes during the day to put some on.



Coconut Oil Moisturizer

If you want to keep your face hydrated and avoid the tired look, coconut oil moisturizer is also another great method. It’s best if you apply this on right at bedtime so you’ll wake up feeling and looking fresh. Coconut oil also has fatty acids that can nourish the skin, and you will notice the difference after a few nights of using it. Coconut oil can also reduce acne if this is a problem you are experiencing.



Cut Your Hair

IMG SOURCE: https://unsplash.com/photos/SYXxlEP5KAA



This option might sound a little extreme for those attached to their long locks, but less hair does mean less work. If your morning routine is extending a little far, shorter hair can cut the time down in half. It also has the added benefit of costing you less money in shampoo and condition as well. There are tons of short hairstyles that can sport a look that you might like, so don’t knock this method until you try it.



Sync Your Sleep Routine

When your infant finally gets to sleep it can be tempting to spend some “mommy” time to yourself and catch up on that book or series. However, your appearance is highly tied to the amount of sleep you get, and when your baby is asleep this is when you’ll want to sleep too. The best thing that you can do for your health is to sync your sleep with your baby’s and take a nap when they do. You really need to take every opportunity you can to catch up on sleep if you’re a new mom.



Drink Lots Of Water

Everyone should be drinking lots of water, but if you’re breastfeeding, it’s important that you’re getting enough too. Drinking lots of water is great for breast milk production, but it can also have rejuvenating effects on your skin. If you’re looking to enhance and freshen your skin, ensure you are getting your daily water intake. It’s easy and it doesn’t take much time. If you’re drinking lots of coffee to combat your sleep deprivation, you’ll need to drink more water to combat dehydration.

It might be hard to get all of these beauty tips done on a consistent basis if you’re sleep deprived and trying to get everything done. Remember to take some time to yourself (whenever you can) to relax and do something you enjoy. Focus on sleeping when your little one is done, and this will do wonders for your sleep hygiene. Most of these tips only take a few minutes out of your day (if that) and they can do wonders for how you look and feel.