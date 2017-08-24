Beauty News: Mac Announces New Aaliyah Inspired Collection

Anyone who grew up in the 90’s and the ’00’s were undoubtedly fans of R&B singer Aaliyah, and impacted by her untimely death. The Bombshell was a trendsetter and a true beauty, noted for her simple yet stunning makeup looks and swooped bang hairstyle.
MAC has answered the call of countless Aaliyah fans, announcing today that they will be producing a collection inspired by the sweet songstress, gone too soon. In an Instagram post, they wrote, “Aaliyah is truly one in a million — an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all. Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the M·A·C Aaliyah collection. You made it happen! Stay tuned in 2018.”
Though we don’t know what will be in this collection, we can predict large, wispy lashes and 90’s favorites including brown lip pencils, lip glass, and perhaps some bright shadows and berry lipsticks for added umph.
I’m really excited for this collection!
Are you?
