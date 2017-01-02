Beauty News: Gwen Stefani Is Revlon’s Newest Global Ambassador

Gwen Stefani can pull off any look—to be quite honest, she already has. Whether it’s her signature red lip or statement-making blue hair, she has done it all. And one of the world’s biggest beauty brands has taken notice. The star has just been named Revlon’s newest global ambassador.

The style icon was actually a makeup artist in her early 20’s before making it big. “I worked behind the counter for Borghese, which nobody bought because it was expensive, and Ultima II, which I think is actually owned by Revlon,” Stefani revealed in an interview with WWD. “I’d be like, ‘Let me put some makeup on you, let me show you what you could look like.’ I just remember making people feel so much joy and so inspired and so full of confidence, and that’s what makeup can do.”

Of the appointment, the brand’s Chief Marketing Officer Benjamin Karsch said, “Gwen will clearly appeal to makeup enthusiasts. He continued, “She’s known far and wide for her red lips, so that’s definitely part of the attractiveness as a brand ambassador for Revlon, but that’s really combined with who she is as a person and also her love story.”

Stefani also revealed that she may be through with music and that a possible ready-to-wear collaboration is on the way. “I don’t know if I’m going to do new music, I’m definitely at the end of a chapter. I did the tour, I know I’m doing The Voice, we already started filming…I’m doing the stuff in my fashion, but I have some dreams inside me and I know that I have some stuff brewing so we’ll see. I definitely am working on a potential rtw collaboration, but it’s a little early to be talking about it.”

Thoughts on the news?