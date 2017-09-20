Beauty News: CoverGirl Announces Ayesha Curry as their Newest COVERGIRL

A week after CoverGirl announced that Issa Rae would be joining their team, they dropped more Black Girl Magic on us! Ayesha Curry, a rock mom, bomb wife, Food Network star and entrepreneur, will be the cosmetics brand’s latest ambassadress.
CoverGirl announced the news on Instagram this morning saying, “Told you we had something cookin’ COVERGIRLS… 😉 So happy we don’t have to keep our lids on it anymore! 🥘 We are so beyond excited to announce our new #COVERGIRL, the beautiful inside and out, multi-talented #girlboss @ayeshacurry! 👸🏽💄 We are thrilled to welcome you (and your baby girls) into the #COVERGIRL family! ❤️”
Ayesha was beyond proud to share the news. How lucky are those two baby girls to have a CoverGirl mom to look up to?! I think Mrs. Curry is a great choice!
What do you think of the news?