The Beauty Launches You Need To Know This Fall: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, MAC x Nicki Minaj, Pat McGrath and More!

Happy New York Fashion Week! September is the month we celebrate fashion, but that doesn’t exclude our excitement for beauty. All Summer long we have been waiting for some of the biggest beauty releases. The time has finally come! We put together a list of all the bomb beauty collaborations and launches for Fall.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Bad Gal RiRi is a Jill-of-all-trades! On September 8th she is debuting her first makeup collection. The line includes 40 shades of foundation, glittery eyeshadows, highlighters and lip glosses. Wait, it gets better! Rihanna just announced that all products are #CrueltyFree. I see this selling out in minutes! Set your alarms for 12AM PT on September 8. It will be available on FentyBeauty.com and in Sephora and Harvey Nichols stores.

MAC X Nicki Minaj

MAC is no stranger to collaborations, and for Fall they tapped Nicki Minaj again for a capsule collection, but this time it’s less bold. #NickiNudes launches on September 21st including 2 nude lipsticks. They retail for $18. According to Nicki, this line is just to hold fans over until her big announcement with MAC in 2018. We can’t wait to see what it is! Until then, you’ll be able to shop these lipsticks in stores and on maccosmetics.com.

Pat McGrath

Dubbed the most influential make-up artist, Pat McGrath is launching a permanent line this fall. With 40 shades of lipstick, 11 shades of lip liner, 5 shades of eyeliner, a mascara and an eyeshadow palette, McGrath is sure to have you recreating runway looks. The collection will be released on patmcgrath.com on September 16th and it will hit Sephora shelves on October 6th. Prices range from $25-$125.

ASOS Face + Body

Yes, you read that right—ASOS! The online retailer announced earlier this week that they are launching ASOS Face + Body. The collection features highlighter sticks, mascaras, blush, lip glosses and more. The best part? Nothing retails over $15! You can start shopping on the launch date—September 20th on ASOS.com.

Balmain x L’Oréal

When two top Parisian brands collab, what happens? Greatness! Balmain and L’Oréal have teamed up for a capsule collection with 12 couture lipsticks. Creative Director of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing, said “We offer shades that speak as much to our own personality as to your natural skin tone.” With matte hues like green, blue and purple the lipsticks are priced just under $18. They will be available in drugstores after the release later this month during Paris Fashion Week. Or, you can purchase them here on HarveyNichols.com.

Taraji P. Henson X MAC

Not only did MAC team up with Nicki Minaj for a collection this Fall, but they also teamed up with Empire’s Taraji P. Henson. She serves major Diana Ross vibes in her campaign with them for her second line. The Viva Glam lipsticks and lip glasses are bronze and golden. Perfect for the Fall! You can shop these in store and online starting September 7 for $17. All of the proceeds are going towards the MAC AIDS fund. Be fast, because the capsule is only available through February 2018.

Start saving those coins now! Which one are you most excited for?

Photos Courtesy of Allure, VOGUE, ASOS,