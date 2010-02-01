Beauty Hot! or Hmm…:The 52nd Annual Grammy Awards

Hello Fashion Bombers–Danielle here :)

I trust you took in the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards last night. I watched the festivities while live tweeting (something one must do when watching so-so television programming these days–it’s so fun). Anyway, with awards shows comes makeup and with makeup comes my commentary. Check it out:

First up, the Queen Bey swarmed in with this angled smoky eye and rainbow confetti (?) look giving you Jem and the Holograms. In true Ms. Bonita form, I won’t say nothing bad about Beyoncé so I’ll just hum onto the next one…

Next we have the MJB serving face with a natural yet fierce makeup look. I’m loving the lashes because they’re dramatic yet sensible and mama’s hair is fried, dyed, and tossed to the side (in a good way, of course). Hot!

Actress Niecy Nash hit the carpet with her signature red flower in her hair. And speaking of flour, looks like the usually gorgeous Reno 911 star’s face is baked in it. We understand the need for extra makeup to be picture-perfect, but there are various airbrushing techniques that give full coverage yet look so natural. Someone please pass her some MAC Fix+ Spray. Hmm…

Songstress Ledisi and her beautiful skin made an appearance wearing a hot red lip. While her skin and the red lip get a Hot!, her eyeshadow combo paired with the red lip gets a silent Hmm…

Acesss Hollywood anchor Shaun Robinson, gorgeous as she is, was the victim of an unfortunate wig and too much eyeshadow. Her lip and cheek color are pretty as well as her skin. A proper brow highlight and a different wig would have taken her all the way.

Jennifer Hudson looked stunning with flawless skin, pretty lashes, and a gorgeous bright pink pout. Hot!

Newcomer Melanie Fiona glowed with a simple yet stunning makeup look. I’m also loving the side twist. Get it, girl. Hot!

Rihanna came out to be seeeeen, girl and I loved her makeup. While many argue about how impractical/swagger-jacked her hairstyle is, I love it! I’m not going to run out and get it for myself (besides, I have a big head), but it’s cool on the Bajan crooner.

OK, so this is from Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy party, but I loved Rih’s light smoky purple eye so much I had to share. Hot!

What do you think of the Grammy makeup looks?

~Danielle

Source