Beauty Crush Wednesday: Yara Shahidi

Young Hollywood has been out in droves lately. From the People’s Choice Awards to the Women’s March held last Saturday, some of our favorite starlets have been showing up and out, and the year has just started. So this week’s beauty crush shouldn’t come as a surprise to you. Star of ABC’s award winning primetime comedy, Black-ish, and red carpet fave, Yara Shahidi is well on her way to having quite the year, and looks stunning all the while.

Gorgeous skin like Yara’s is the perfect base for makeup artists to explore different looks. Yara tends to lean more toward earthy tones, subtle bronzes, and soft pinks on her lips and full cheeks to compliment her complexion.

But she loves to bring drama to her eyes every now and then with deep reds.

As for her hair, these days, she sticks with rocking her natural curls. Though she straightens it from time to time…

…Yara definitely becomes more creative with braids and top knots.

When she’s not busy blazing the red carpet, thanks to stylist Ade Samuel, or paying homage to legendary goddess of blues and soul, Sadé…

…Yara is all for the advancement and education of black youth, the empowerment of black people and women’s right, as her passion for the two resonates during her speeches. She even participated in this year’s Women’s March with Black-ish co-star and TV mom, Tracee Ellis Ross!

Beyond her obvious beauty, Yara is a wise talent, a rarity, and a young woman of action, not only words. She embodies so much grace for a young woman and is fast becoming one of the more powerful voices of this generation. So today, we celebrate her as this week’s beauty crush!

For more, spy our gallery above!

