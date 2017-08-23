Beauty Crush Wednesday: Kristen Noel Crawley

If you’re as addicted as I am to Instagram, then IG story stalking may be a part of your morning rituals. But before you reach for your makeup brush, you may want to add this week’s beauty crush to your list of favorite Instagram beauty bosses. Enter Kristen Noel Crawley @KristenNoelCrawley. She’s become somewhat of an authority in the world of beauty -being an ELLE.com beauty contributor – sharing her beauty regimen from cleansing to contouring.

If you’ve been following her, you’re hip to all the cleansers, sheet masks, serums, and La Mer moisturizers she uses. They seem to work wonders as her skin is practically flawless. It’s really the perfect canvas for a good beat.

During summers, especially for daytime, a palette of nudes and light pinks works best. For coverage, she swears by Chantecaille’s Future Skin Foundation. It’s light and after application, provides overall smoothness and conceals minor imperfections without appearing too caked on.

She loves playing up the shape of her almond eyes with a good winged eyeliner or a pop of bold color on her lids. How cool is this lilac shade?

When it comes to her lips, she doesn’t mind sporting some color. Whether an orange shade for outfits with splashes of color or a classic hue like Dior’s Rouge Lipstick in 999, Crawley’s look is always subtle, yet incredibly striking.

Known for her bob with accompanying center part…

…she can switch it up on you, giving you braids and cornrows while vacationing in Bora Bora. Slay!

The beauty is more than just a pretty face, however. Her enthusiasm for all things beauty and makeup was probably the catalyst for her most recent venture, KNC Beauty Lip Masks. Tested and proven on A-listers like Emma Stone and KKW, the collagen infused lip masks fight dry lips in balmy weather.

Not only that, she heads her own jewelry line: KDIA. Worn by the likes of Rihanna, her line features tons of cool trinkets, like bejeweled candy colored necklaces and emoji pendants, all dipped in gold and luxurious gems, no less.

She’s also punctuated her résumé by being a beauty ambassador for luxury brand, Dior. *sigh* The stuff dreams are made of, right?

All-in-all, Kristen Noel Crawley encompasses what it means to be a girl boss. Beauty contributor, style crusader (she’s impeccably dressed, like always), running two businesses, and a mom of two. How she finds the time to do it all, we’ll never know.

One thing that won’t remain a mystery, though, is how gorgeous she is while getting it all done.



