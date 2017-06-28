Beauty Crush Wednesday: Jhené Aiko

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 07: Singer Jhene Aiko attends The Humane Society of The United States' To The Rescue gala at Paramount Studios on May 07, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

With a sound that easily finds the middle ground between easy listening and R&B over honest and pensive lyrics, it should be no surprise this week’s beauty crush, Jhené Aiko, is just as beautiful as the songs she creates and sings. From makeup to hair, it’s clear the “While We’re Young” singer loves to experiment when it comes to her look.

When it comes to her eyes, Jhene loves to amplify the shape with smoldering dark shadows at the outer corner. Her secret? She loves Urban Decay’s “Naked” palette ($54) since it has every color she needs, especially the black shade “Creep” for that subtly smudged look. For lips, Jhené typically sports nude shades like Obsessive Compulsive Comsmetics’ lip pencil in “Pennyroyal”.



For artists, showcasing different sides of oneself through both music and style has become so paramount because of how many fans from different walks of life relate to them. Jhené does this fantastically not only with fashion via her stylist, Ade Samuel, but with her hair as well.

Some days, flirty bobs and lobs are on the menu. And others, she can keep it sleek and straight for a look that bridges the gap between sophisticated and sexy.

She can give you curly for a look that screams fun in the summer sun. And Jhené absolutely loves wearing box braids. They’re beautiful, and sure beats 20-30 minutes deciding on a hairstyle THEN executing it.

Not only that, she loves a good wig. Whether fiery red or pastel and music festival worthy, Jhené loves experimenting with her look, just like any other woman.

Motherhood, glowing skin, a thriving music career, appearing on every best dressed list, and a relationship with one of the biggest hip-hop stars, Big Sean, has this beauty on cloud nine.



Here’s to Jhené Aiko and to more beauty looks from her for 2017!

