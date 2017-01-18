Beauty Crush Wednesday: Jasmine Sanders aka Golden Barbie

Boasting over two million Instagram followers, killing the runway during Miu Miu’s fall 2016 show, literally keeping up with the Kardashians on a summer vacation trip, and making actor Terrance Jay one of the luckiest men on the planet, this week’s beauty crush seems to have had quite the Golden 2016.

Many may know this Columbia, South Carolina native as “Golden Barbie,” and it’s easy to see why the nickname has stuck with Jasmine Sanders over the years. Golden hair and skin elevated by her piercing grayish-blue eyes make it hard to not do a double take upon first glance.

Working with big names like Ralph Lauren and Moroccan Oil may come with a bit of pressure, so looking good is paramount, even when barefaced. And Jasmine has quite the glowing canvas to work with, courtesy of rose water and makeup removal wipes.

When she does it up, she loves a palette of glossy nudes and matte mauves to color her pout.

She also loves a good shade of orange or deep red to vamp up her look, sometimes accompanied with a smokey eye.

As for her hair, she embraces her curls and swears by Moroccan Oil to give bounce and volumes. But she still changes it up every now and then going from straight and sassy to wavy and timeless.

Can you get more gorgeous?

Here’s to this week’s beauty crush, Jasmine Sanders! We’re excited to see what this year has in store for the bombshell. Are you? For more, peruse our curated gallery above of our favorite beauty looks.

What say you to this week’s pick?