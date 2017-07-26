Beauty Crush Wednesday #BCW: Sanaa Lathan

After making her debut in the blockbuster hit The Best Man, and shooting her way into our hearts after appearing in urban romance classic, Love & Basketball, this week’s beauty crush has been on Hollywood’s radar ever since. Award-winning actress Sanaa Lathan has racked up accolades with a résumé boasting everything from television to theater to film and even animation, showing her comedic side by voicing Donna Tubbs on The Cleveland Show. Though she’s a busy one, the 45 year old always allots time to get glammed up for the red carpet, always emitting a youthful effervescence about her.

Since her early days on the Hollywood scene, Sanaa has been sporting a bold lip; an affinity that has stuck with her to this day. From saucy reds to neon or pale pinks, she loves to keep things interesting without piling it on.







Sanaa loves a “less is more” aesthetic when it comes to her makeup too. Despite the lack of tinted lips at times, a good set of lashes with highlights in the the tear duct and a touch of blush is just enough. Sanaa loves a good middle part. And what woman doesn’t? It’s timeless and doesn’t usually require more than fifteen minutes to curl, shake and spray.

But she loves to kick things up a notch when it comes to her silky hair, She’s been sporting top knots and up-dos as of late, bringing attention to her almond shaped eyes.

Long, straight and cascading is good look for her too, wouldn’t you agree?

Braids for the summer? Check! From a head full of curls to box braids on the red carpet, Sanaa has proven how versatile she can be with her hair, and how gorgeous natural hairstyles are in any setting.

And yes, she’s just as gorgeous sans glam. Flawless skin and healthy hair, according to her, can come as easy as drinking lots of water, using organic lotions and body oils, and Kim Kimble haircare products.

Here’s to this week’s beauty crush, Sanaa Lathan. Hard-working, naturally beautiful, and effortlessly stylish are just some of the reasons we celebrate her. Not to mention, her makeup should be the template for girls who are over the severely contoured look.

For more, spy our gallery above!

What say you to this week’s pick?