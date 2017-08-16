Beauty Crush Wednesday #BCW: Demi Lovato

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Singer Demi Lovato attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Demi Lovato may have a vocal range from here to the top of a skyscraper, but there’s more to her than the catchy hit songs that blaze radio stations. She’s resilient, outspoken, stylish, and her glam is always on point, thanks to makeup artist Jill Powell and hairstylist César Ramirez. Behold, today’s Beauty Crush:

A natural beat works amazingly in Demi’s favor. A touch of nude lipgloss and a pleasantly pink shade on the apples of her cheeks is her go-to for a subtle, glam look.

But like every girl, she adores a good smokey for night time. Emphasizing drama in her gaze, she uses the Anastasia Beverly Hills Beauty Express Eyebrow Compact to sculpt and add depth to her brows. Either paired with a brooding plum lip or her usual nude, her sultry stare leaves onlookers agape.



During her late teens, Demi loved experimenting with vibrant hair colors. From being a blond bombshell to sporting some seriously high voltage hues like pink and teal, she’s hardly been one to play by the rules, and it always works in her favor.

These days, it’s all about long, beachy waves for Demi. Hitting her at the waist with that slightly tousled touch ushers in a more mature look for the singer.



Can you say VA-VA-VOOM?!

Obvious gorgeousness aside, what makes Demi this week’s beauty crush is her openness with past struggles and her tenacity to overcome them. She’s also a champion for body positivity, constantly spreading the much needed message of living healthy both physically and mentally, all while unapologetically putting body shaming trolls on social media in their place.

For more of Demi Lovato, spy our gallery above!

What do you think of this week’s pick?