Beauty Bomb: Sir John’s Tips on How to Get Your Best Brows Ever

It’s said that brows can make or break a look. We’ve found this to be true, thus we’re always striving for our best brows ever. Few know beauty as well as Sir John, who is known for working on the faces of Beyoncé, Jourdan Dunn, Joan Smalls, and countless others. If you’ve been wondering how you can finally get your brow game on point for Fall, look no further than the below tips from the guru and L’Oréal makeup artist:

LET THEM GROW & DON’T BE AFRAID TO FILL THEM IN

We’ve all had those moments when we’ve over tweezed, or perhaps we’re doing everything to get luscious brows but nothing is working. But not to fret! Sir John recommends stimulating hair growth by applying warm castor oil at night before bed. He also swears by L’Oreal Brow Stylist Shape and Fill Pencil to fill-in brows.

LAY THOSE UNTAMED BROWS DOWN

Bushy brows are epic, but they can definitely get out of control. Sir John suggests brushing them up with a spoolie and trimming your edges, if you don’t want to head to a salon to have them waxed, threaded, or tweezed. And if you have curly brows, you should actually condition them in the shower with Hair Expert Smooth Intense Ultimate Straight Conditioner.

FIGURE OUT YOUR BEST SHAPE

Though some people can do a mean arch, Sir John advises going for a straight brow if you’re starting on your brow shape journey—according to the guru it gives an almond appearance to your eyes and is a universal shape if ever there was one.

What brow tips do you live by?