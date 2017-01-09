Beauty Bomb: Naomie Harris and Susan Kelechi Watson’s Pinup Waves and Sleek Ponytail, Styled by Larry Sims

With a new year comes new hair possibilities! We love taking inspiration from our favorite bombshells on the red carpet and Naomie Harris and Susan Kelechi Watson absolutely slayed at the 74th Annual Golden Globes. Both were styled by famed hairstylist Larry Sims, who created pinup waves for the former and a sleek ponytail for the latter.

Here’s how to get their flawless coiffures for your next big event.

1. Start by blow drying your hair out and prep it with a flat iron balm like got2b Guardian Angel for a smooth finish.

2. Using a nickel size curling barrel in a down position, begin at the nape of your neck—wrapping your hair around to the tip. Complete every section consecutively, curling your hair in the same direction.

3. Once at the top, create a side part at your left brow. Continue to curl in a downward position— root to tip.

4. Once your hair is completely set, tuck the left side behind your ear and get rid of the flyaways with a smooth pomade like this one from Smooth ‘N Shine.

5. Next, use a tried and true Mason Pearson brush to brush all of your hair together from root to tip. That creates a stunning body wave. At the right side of your hair, brush the crown back and push it forward with your hands, to create a defined wave in the front.

6. Finish the look with a hair polisher like Smooth ‘N Shine’s Polishing Instant Repair product.

1. Start by blow drying your hair out.

2. Next, prep your tresses with the same flat iron balm used for Naomie’s look, by got2b. Flat iron your hair, starting from the nape of your neck—working towards the top for a smooth sleek texture.

3. Add some edge tamer to your hair and use that classic Mason Pearson brush to gather your hair into the palms of your hands. Position your ponytail right at the crown of your head.

4. Secure your ponytail with a hook rubber band and wrap the base of it with hair— to cover the hook and give it a little height.

5. Finish the look with that aforementioned Smooth ‘N Shine Polishing Instant Repair Hair Polisher to get rid of flyaways. Continue down the ponytail for peak sleekness.

