Beauty Bomb: Jenna Dewan Tatum’s 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes InStyle and Warner Bros. Party Poppin’ KISS Couture Lashes, Styled by Patrick Ta

Fact: lashes are an instant way to uplift your beauty look! You’ll have to spend a little bit more time making sure they’re put on properly, but that’s it! It was all about lashes for Jenna Dewan Tatum at the 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes InStyle and Warner Bros. Party. She paired a sultry cat eye with her gorgeous Julien Macdonald dress.

“I love using KISS Lash Couture Faux Mink Lashes for the red carpet because you want the eyes to pop and these lashes add definition to the eyes but still offer a super natural effect,” said stylist to the stars Patrick Ta. To achieve Jenna’s look, he used a lash curler on her natural lashes and applied one coat of mascara before applying the false lashes.

“This method always delivers the most natural look,” revealed Ta. He applied the KISS Lash Couture Strip Lash Adhesive to the lash band—allowing it to dry for 30 seconds before applying KISS Lash Couture in Little Black Dress to the natural lash line. He always starts at the outside corner.

“Little Black Dress enhanced the black smudgy winged liner effect while still looking as natural as possible,” Ta divulged. Both products only cost $5.99 and can be bought at drugstores. Winning!

Thoughts on Jenna’s lashes?