Beauty Bomb: Jenna Dewan Tatum’s 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes InStyle and Warner Bros. Party Poppin’ KISS Couture Lashes, Styled by Patrick Ta

Fact: lashes are an instant way to uplift your beauty look! You’ll have to spend a little bit more time making sure they’re put on properly, but that’s it! It was all about lashes for Jenna Dewan Tatum at the 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes InStyle and Warner Bros. Party. She paired a sultry cat eye with her gorgeous Julien Macdonald dress.

jennadewantatumwarnerbrospicturesinstyle-lashes-patrick-ta

“I love using KISS Lash Couture Faux Mink Lashes for the red carpet because you want the eyes to pop and these lashes add definition to the eyes but still offer a super natural effect,” said stylist to the stars Patrick Ta. To achieve Jenna’s look, he used a lash curler on her natural lashes and applied one coat of mascara before applying the false lashes.

jennadewantatumwarnerbrospicturesinstyle-lashes-patrick-ta-1

“This method always delivers the most natural look,” revealed Ta. He applied the KISS Lash Couture Strip Lash Adhesive to the lash band—allowing it to dry for 30 seconds before applying KISS Lash Couture in Little Black Dress to the natural lash line. He always starts at the outside corner.

jennadewantatumwarnerbrospicturesinstyle-lashes-patrick-ta-2

“Little Black Dress enhanced the black smudgy winged liner effect while still looking as natural as possible,” Ta divulged. Both products only cost $5.99 and can be bought at drugstores. Winning!

jennadewantatumwarnerbrospicturesinstyle-lashes-patrick-ta-3

Thoughts on Jenna’s lashes?

jennadewantatumwarnerbrospicturesinstyle-lashes-patrick-ta-4

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

Bella+Hadid+Cafe+Society+Opening+Gala+Red-beautyBeauty Bomb: Bella Hadid’s 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival Opening Night Gala Flawless Face and Soft Smoky Eye lira-vogue-fashion-dubai-experience-gala-eventLira Is the Face of Bobbi Brown’s South African Cosmetics 2016 Campaign pat-mcgrath-003Beauty News: Pat McGrath Skin Fetish 003 Kits to Launch on April 26th sade13Fashion News: Style.com Names Sade a Beauty Icon claire sulmers millions march new york cityDiscussion: How Should Beauty and Fashion Bloggers Take A Stance On Race Relations And Injustices?

  • Instagram

    • Shares