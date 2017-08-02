We’ve got a Beauty Bomb today! I’m super excited to introduce you to Form Beauty, and new product initiative that curates hair products and tips fir various hair types.
When you logon to FormBeauty.com and sign in, you are prompted fill out a questionnaire asking about your typical hair care regime (i.e. how often you wash your hair, do you wear protective styles, do you relax your hair, etc). After filling out the forms, you are presented with selected products and hair care tips just for you!
My favorite? Their Cleanse Shampoo (made without sulfates) and Polish Pomade (great for locs and preventing frizz)!
My loctician loved the shampoo the most and remarked at the scent, studs, and cleansing capabilities.
It’s pretty cool!
Visit FormBeauty.com to discover more and find what works for you.
What do you think?
Beauty Bomb : With Form Beauty, Get Customized Products and Hair Care Tips, Just For You!
We’ve got a Beauty Bomb today! I’m super excited to introduce you to Form Beauty, and new product initiative that curates hair products and tips fir various hair types.